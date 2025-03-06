Plane Used To Drop Argentine Political Prisoners To Their Deaths Found In Florida

During the Dirty War, ESMA was a secret death camp in the middle of Buenos Aires. The school's sadistic officers explored various cruel methods of executing its captives before settling on its death flights. Prisoners were told that they were being vaccinated but were actually sedated. The military then loaded the still-conscious captives onto a Skyvan plane for a one-way trip. They were tossed out of the back at 10,000 feet over the ocean to their certain death. For comparison, the Golden Gate Bridge's road deck is 220 feet over the water. Lewin said:

"Death flights allowed them to disappeared the bodies of the disappeared. No trail, no clues whatsoever that could incriminate them."

The Argentine military bought five British-built Skyvan PA-51s in the 1970s. The twin-turboprop plane was commonly used for transporting troops and cargo because its large rear door. Coincidentally, two of the planes were shot down by the British military during the Falklands War, the 1982 conflict that helped precipitate the regime's collapse the following year.