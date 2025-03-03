SpaceX Launching Starship For The First Time After Explosion Over Caribbean

SpaceX is set to launch its Starship rocket yet again on Monday at 6:30 p.m. from its Gulf Coast launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. The last Starship launch, Flight 7, ended with an explosion over the Turks and Caicos after an internal propellant leak. Hopefully the spacecraft will splash down intact this time. Elon Musk's private space company blows up rockets as a matter of course to improve future iterations while everyone else has to clean up the mess.

The two-stage rocket will lift four dummy Starlink satellites into space, according to Space.com. The company clearly knows this could go wrong and would rather not lose four real satellites. The reusable first-stage Super Heavy booster will separate from Starship and return to SpaceX's Texas facility for a chopstick catch landing, the only component of the flight that SpaceX has seemingly mastered. The spacecraft will continue its ascent, deploy the dummies, and then splash down in the Indian Ocean.