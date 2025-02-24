NYC's Congestion Pricing Hits Revenue Target, Continues To Prove Doubters Dead Wrong

Data from the first month of New York City's congestion pricing scheme proves that it's still an undisputed success. The MTA announced that congestion pricing has brought in $48.6 million. After accounting for expenses, that's $37.5 million in net revenue, within the ballpark of the expected $40 million. This is on top of the reduced traffic and higher speeds in Manhattan. The transit agency expects revenue to rise even higher during the summer months unless President Trump shuts down the entire program.

The information from the MTA's Monday committee meeting also shed light on who was paying the congestion charges. Roughly 22 percent of the revenue came from taxis and for-hire vehicles, nine percent from trucks and 68 percent from passenger vehicles. The MTA expects the percentage of truck deliveries to increase as the weather warms. Like one wealthy New Yorker pushed into a 20-minute walking commute across the Midtown border, traffic patterns will change over time as people adjust to congestion pricing zones.