At $2,500, Is This 2005 Audi Allroad 4.2 A Broken Bargain?

Some of the problems the seller lists are common wear items on these cars, and some are things I tackled on the old A6 2.8 Avant I used to keep. Among the easier repairs needed are a front suspension rebuild, brake pad and rotor replacement, a torn CV boot, bad motor mounts and a windshield washer pump re-fit. The more egregious, difficult and expensive problems the car suffers include what the seller says is a crapped-out A/C compressor, a coolant leak at the rear of the engine (which is likely the plastic crossover pipe between the heads and a pain in the butt to replace), and what is said to be a bad fuel pump but, based on the symptom described, is more likely an issue with the EVAP system.

All of this has proven too much for the current owner's skill set and wallet, and, hence, they are putting the car up for grabs. Is it worth saving at any price? Well, the rest of the car seems pretty solid. It shows no signs of road rot, upstairs or downstairs, and both paint and trim seem to be in good shape, except for the missing wheel caps all around. These also remain really good-looking cars, especially these later models that tone down all the boring black plastic trim.

In the cabin, things look good, although in need of a deep cleaning. Audi sure does know how to make a solid and tasteful interior, and the wood trim and two-tone leather in this one liven things up a good bit. According to the seller, all the features work, right down to the heated steering wheel.