At $6,200, Could This 2004 Land Rover Get You Disco Dancing?

This 2004 Land Rover Discovery II is touted as having been optioned with the Trail Edition package. From the dealer, that included a front brush guard, to which were mounted auxiliary driving lights, additional brush guards on the tail lamps, and a ladder on the back door. On this one, the front guard has been replaced with a beefier ARB bumper and full-width bull bar. That's matched with another aftermarket bumper in the back. Another change is the replacement of the running boards with chrome running tubes along the rockers.

Per the ad, this Disco is in excellent running condition, but is aesthetically a bit rough. The clear coat is jumping ship on the hood, and both the ladder and lamp guards in the back show signs of surface rust. On the plus side, all of the bodywork is straight, and, being an off-roader, the visual blight might actually be taken as appropriate.

The cabin seems to be in surprisingly solid shape. This model features leather seating surfaces, and Land Rover typically got its skins from cows with a surprisingly short sell-by date. That makes this truck's still-together interior all the more impressive. Another issue endemic to these is a failing headliner, which also surprisingly seems intact on this one. There's no mention in the ad as to whether this truck has the optional third row or not. The pictures show it with a bike in the back, not waving rugrats.