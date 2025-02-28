How Airlines Deal With Bodies When Deaths Occur During A Flight

An Australian couple began their romantic vacation to Venice seated next to a dead body for the final four hours of a 14-hour flight. A woman collapsed in the aisle next to their row on a Qatar Airways plane flying from Melbourne to Doha, Qatar. At around 35,000 feet over the Indian Ocean, the cabin crew unsuccessfully attempted to save the passenger's life. The crew placed the body, now covered in blankets, in an empty seat and continued to Doha.

Mitchell Ring and Jennifer Colin recounted their traumatic experience to Australia's Channel Nine. Colin said, "We totally understand that we can't hold the airline responsible for the poor lady's death, but there has to be a protocol then to look after the customers that are on board." However, based on her account, Qatar Airways followed the guidelines established by the International Air Transport Association. The Gulf flag carrier said as such in its statement regarding the incident released on Wednesday.