These Should Be The Next Mail Trucks When The Post Office Gets Privatized

By Ryan Erik King
A USPS 2016 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Roof seen in the South Lake Union area of Seattle Atomic Taco / Wikimedia Commons

Seemingly, it's open season to cut every piece of the federal government possible. President Donald Trump has given Elon Musk and the self-proclaimed Department of Government Efficiency carte blanche to eliminate as much federal spending as possible. However, privatizing the United States Postal Service was a carry-over goal from his first term in office that has returned for a second attempt.

We asked our readers earlier this week what the ideal vehicle would be for a privatized Post Office. Their suggestions featured a balanced mix of serious recommendations and attempts at comedic political commentary. The basic gist is that we're going to need a tow truck for every Cybertruck hauling the mail. Without further ado, here are what you think should be the next mail trucks:

Ford Windstar

A USPS Ford Windstar mail delivery van parked on Watts Street in Durham, North Carolina. Ildar Sagdejev / Wikimedia Commons

"Can we reboot the Windstar? Ford has to have some parts for it in a warehouse somewhere."

Submitted by: Emperor Norton

Why not? It's been 18 years since Ford discontinued the Freestar, but enough of them could be put into service with spares fabricated out of the parts bin.

Anything with a shredder

The waste from a paper shredder. PawelKacperek/Shutterstock

"The vehicle won't matter as long as it has a device that shreds all mail-in ballots going to and fro an urban area. That device may well be the driver, who will be fired by the Musk-owned USPS for non-compliance otherwise."

Submitted by: GTO1962

Resuscitated Canoo LDV

Canoo's rendering of its LDV in USPS colors Canoo

"The corpse of Canoo is still warm — buy up that factory/tooling and get those vans on the road. Most of the work is already done; they even had a USPS model in the works. It looks freaking awesome."

Submitted by: BuddyS

If NASA and the Postal Service couldn't save Canoo, I don't think anything is bringing them back from the grave.

Just procure Toyota hybrids

A 2025 Toyota Sienna Platinum minivan Toyota

"I love everything posted so far. On a more serious note, Toyota hybrids are the obvious answer to every automotive question ever asked. With the exception of anything to do with fast or fun."

Submitted by: Caddyshack03

The Cybertruck goes postal

A Cybertruck parked on a residential street Amaury Laporte / Wikimedia Commons

"I'm pretty sure there's a large number of Cybertrucks that Elon would LOVE to sell at top dollar to the USPS. Would they make it 100k miles? Yeah. Yeah, that's the ticket!!"

Submitted by: Stillnotatony

Chevy Express to tow Cybertrucks

Postal carrier truck at Azalea Festival 2015, Drexel Park, Valdosta, Lowndes County, Georgia. Michael Rivera / Wikimedia Commons

"Chevy Express. It's made in Missouri (Red State), available with a V8 (Murica!) and it only seems to be available in white. Plus it can tow up to 9,000 lbs so it'll drag a cyber truck if it needs to."

Submitted by: Drg84

Just buy Russian

A parked Belposhta Lada Largus in Minsk, Belarus. Homoatrox / Wikimedia

"Pre-owned Ladas."

"We're importing Russia's old politics, might as well import their old cars too."

Submitted by: Skeffles

What about Yugo?

A 1987 Yugo GV in burgundy with dealer-installed decals and tan interior. Mr.choppers / Wikimedia Commons

"We should look at getting a slew of used Yugos from Russia. Should be able to pay them a steep premium with the current relationship the two countries' leaders have."

Submitted by: Yugo, no I go.

I hope I'm not the first person to tell you that the Yugo was built in Serbia, not Russia.

Bring your own mail truck

A silver Scion xA, a red Ford Mustang convertible and a white Nissan Altima Neroyak / Wikimedia Commons

"Individual household's own vehicle driving 50 miles each way to get their own mail from the closest regional post office."

Submitted by: PJE

