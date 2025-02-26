These Should Be The Next Mail Trucks When The Post Office Gets Privatized
Seemingly, it's open season to cut every piece of the federal government possible. President Donald Trump has given Elon Musk and the self-proclaimed Department of Government Efficiency carte blanche to eliminate as much federal spending as possible. However, privatizing the United States Postal Service was a carry-over goal from his first term in office that has returned for a second attempt.
We asked our readers earlier this week what the ideal vehicle would be for a privatized Post Office. Their suggestions featured a balanced mix of serious recommendations and attempts at comedic political commentary. The basic gist is that we're going to need a tow truck for every Cybertruck hauling the mail. Without further ado, here are what you think should be the next mail trucks:
Ford Windstar
"Can we reboot the Windstar? Ford has to have some parts for it in a warehouse somewhere."
Submitted by: Emperor Norton
Why not? It's been 18 years since Ford discontinued the Freestar, but enough of them could be put into service with spares fabricated out of the parts bin.
Anything with a shredder
"The vehicle won't matter as long as it has a device that shreds all mail-in ballots going to and fro an urban area. That device may well be the driver, who will be fired by the Musk-owned USPS for non-compliance otherwise."
Submitted by: GTO1962
Resuscitated Canoo LDV
"The corpse of Canoo is still warm — buy up that factory/tooling and get those vans on the road. Most of the work is already done; they even had a USPS model in the works. It looks freaking awesome."
Submitted by: BuddyS
If NASA and the Postal Service couldn't save Canoo, I don't think anything is bringing them back from the grave.
Just procure Toyota hybrids
"I love everything posted so far. On a more serious note, Toyota hybrids are the obvious answer to every automotive question ever asked. With the exception of anything to do with fast or fun."
Submitted by: Caddyshack03
The Cybertruck goes postal
"I'm pretty sure there's a large number of Cybertrucks that Elon would LOVE to sell at top dollar to the USPS. Would they make it 100k miles? Yeah. Yeah, that's the ticket!!"
Submitted by: Stillnotatony
Chevy Express to tow Cybertrucks
"Chevy Express. It's made in Missouri (Red State), available with a V8 (Murica!) and it only seems to be available in white. Plus it can tow up to 9,000 lbs so it'll drag a cyber truck if it needs to."
Submitted by: Drg84
Just buy Russian
"Pre-owned Ladas."
"We're importing Russia's old politics, might as well import their old cars too."
Submitted by: Skeffles
What about Yugo?
"We should look at getting a slew of used Yugos from Russia. Should be able to pay them a steep premium with the current relationship the two countries' leaders have."
Submitted by: Yugo, no I go.
I hope I'm not the first person to tell you that the Yugo was built in Serbia, not Russia.
Bring your own mail truck
"Individual household's own vehicle driving 50 miles each way to get their own mail from the closest regional post office."
Submitted by: PJE