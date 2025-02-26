These Should Be The Next Mail Trucks When The Post Office Gets Privatized

Seemingly, it's open season to cut every piece of the federal government possible. President Donald Trump has given Elon Musk and the self-proclaimed Department of Government Efficiency carte blanche to eliminate as much federal spending as possible. However, privatizing the United States Postal Service was a carry-over goal from his first term in office that has returned for a second attempt.

We asked our readers earlier this week what the ideal vehicle would be for a privatized Post Office. Their suggestions featured a balanced mix of serious recommendations and attempts at comedic political commentary. The basic gist is that we're going to need a tow truck for every Cybertruck hauling the mail. Without further ado, here are what you think should be the next mail trucks: