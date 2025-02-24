What Should Be The Next Mail Truck When The Post Office Gets Privatized?

After lengthy delays, the Oshkosh NGDV finally made its delivery debut with the U.S. Postal Service last September. The oddly proportioned truck quickly won over postal workers while being deemed an ugly duckling by online commentators. However, they could become an endangered species during Trump's second term in office. The budget-slasher-in-chief made moves last week hinting at a potential privatization of the USPS.

What do you think the next mail truck will be after the Post Service inevitably gets privatized? While Oshkosh's machine is practical for couriers toiling away to ensure that your mail reaches its destination, there will certainly be corporate number crunchers dissatisfied with its terrible fuel economy of 8.6 miles per gallon. There were plans to transition the Oshkosh-built fleet to an EV powerplant over the next 10 years with $3 billion in funding provided by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act. It wouldn't surprise anyone that Trump wants to cancel that deal.