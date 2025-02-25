NASA Awards SpaceX $100 Million Contract To Launch Asteroid Hunting Telescope

Remember just last week when we were all excitedly reading about the record one in 32 chance that a giant asteroid was on a collision course with Earth? Well, it isn't anymore but that doesn't mean there aren't more massive space rocks up there that could smash into the planet without much notice. To prepare for this, NASA awarded SpaceX a $100 million contract to launch a new satellite that could monitor extraterrestrial threats to the Earth.

NASA began developing a special telescope that can scan the night sky for asteroids almost five years ago. The craft, called the Near-Earth Object (NEO) Surveyor, comprises an infrared telescope that will search space for potentially threatening asteroids, reports Space.com.

Production of the specially-designed satellite kicked off in January 2023 and NASA is now preparing to set out a plan to launch the Surveyor into space to start work protecting the planet. The task of transporting the craft into orbit will now fall on Elon Musk-backed SpaceX, as Space.com reports:

The agency announced on Friday (Feb. 21) that it has selected Elon Musk's company to launch its NEO Surveyor spacecraft, which will hunt for asteroids and comets that could pose a threat to Earth. NEO Surveyor will lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast no earlier than September 2027. The total value of the newly announced firm, fixed-price contract is about $100 million, which covers the launch and related services, NASA officials said.

SpaceX will transport the Surveyor to a point about 930,000 miles away from Earth. From there, it will scan space using telescopes that can pick up two infrared wavelengths to spot threatening asteroids.