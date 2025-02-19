Acura's Previous Attempts At Hybrids Were An Underpowered Compact, An Efficient Luxury Sedan And An SUV That Handled Like A Car

Honda has big EV plans, with the goal to have 30 EVs across its lineup by the 2030s. Part of those plans involve Honda's luxury brand, Acura. The recently released ZDX is currently Acura's only EV, while the upcoming RSX crossover is the only other one we know about so far. EV sales have started to stall as the industry gets rockier, which has caused Acura to rethink its EV plans and consider a pivot back to hybrids.

Acura is no stranger to hybrid powertrains. While none have been in its lineup since 2020, the brand had three hybrid models in its lineup during the last decade. Let's take a look at Acura's previous attempts at selling hybrids.