1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible With 72,000 Miles Will Put The Wind In Your Hair With Its 427/4-Speed Combo
When Chevrolet launched the second-generation (C2) Corvette in 1962, it looked like nothing else on the road — and it still doesn't, in the best ways possible. Its design, an evolution of the 1959 Stingray concept vehicle and other prototypes, embodied the past and future of Chevy's legendary sports car, with lithe fiberglass lines bulging sinuously around a host of V8 engines and a new fully independent suspension. If you're in the market for such a time machine, this Nassau Blue 1966 Sting Ray convertible up for auction on Bring a Trailer looks like a fine example.
1966 was the penultimate year of the C2's 1963-1967 model run, and it brought big news in the form of two 427-cubic-inch big-block V8s, the range-topping option carrying the L72 code. Prior to landing in showroom Corvettes, 427-cubic-inch V8s were among the rarest Chevy engines ever made, with some previously available specifically for drag racing and NASCAR applications.
Paired with a four-speed manual transmission, the L72 in today's featured 1966 car delivered 425 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque from the factory — a 65-hp bump over the 360-hp L84 327 in the 1963 Z06 option. According to period testing, an L72 Corvette could do a 0-60 pull in the mid five-second range on 1966 tire technology. Not a bad way to feel the wind in your hair. It may also be your ticket to ever-so-slightly tasting the life of 1960s NASA astronauts, many of whom drove Corvettes.
Conduct your own side pipe symphony from the cockpit
Bring a Trailer notes that there's an AM/FM radio in the cockpit, which, in its vertical orientation, looks purposefully cool. But who cares? Cold start and drive videos in the listing trumpet the 425-hp soundtrack you crave, courtesy of this Corvette's side pipes, a look that made muscle cars iconic and whose presence nicely offsets the 15" Turbine-style aluminum wheels. These are linked up to a Positraction rear axle that puts the power down as you work through the gearbox with one hand, while holding the elegant, wood-rimmed steering wheel with the other.
An extensive gallery, along with original brochures and certifications, shows the car well. Under the 29-year care of its previous owner, it reportedly underwent a refurbishment faithful to its original condition, save for a few small bits, including the radiator. The black vinyl interior appears to be in great shape, and no blemishes in the blue finish are noted. The underside and engine bay are also impeccably finished, and show off that monster motor.
A quick perusal of previous BaT listings for 1966 Corvette convertibles shows a steady stream of $50-$100,000 cars trading hands over the past several years, with a regular smattering in the $150,000 neighborhood, and a handful just beyond. Showing 72,000 miles, the bidding for this one is at $55,000 at the time of this writing, with four days remaining until bidding closes.