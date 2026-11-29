When Chevrolet launched the second-generation (C2) Corvette in 1962, it looked like nothing else on the road — and it still doesn't, in the best ways possible. Its design, an evolution of the 1959 Stingray concept vehicle and other prototypes, embodied the past and future of Chevy's legendary sports car, with lithe fiberglass lines bulging sinuously around a host of V8 engines and a new fully independent suspension. If you're in the market for such a time machine, this Nassau Blue 1966 Sting Ray convertible up for auction on Bring a Trailer looks like a fine example.

1966 was the penultimate year of the C2's 1963-1967 model run, and it brought big news in the form of two 427-cubic-inch big-block V8s, the range-topping option carrying the L72 code. Prior to landing in showroom Corvettes, 427-cubic-inch V8s were among the rarest Chevy engines ever made, with some previously available specifically for drag racing and NASCAR applications.

Paired with a four-speed manual transmission, the L72 in today's featured 1966 car delivered 425 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque from the factory — a 65-hp bump over the 360-hp L84 327 in the 1963 Z06 option. According to period testing, an L72 Corvette could do a 0-60 pull in the mid five-second range on 1966 tire technology. Not a bad way to feel the wind in your hair. It may also be your ticket to ever-so-slightly tasting the life of 1960s NASA astronauts, many of whom drove Corvettes.