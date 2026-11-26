What's Your Nightmare Thanksgiving Grocery Run?
The busiest travel days of the year are around Thanksgiving, which can make a road trip to a family member's house for dinner a nightmare. The mass rush to participate a singular tradition can make hosting dinner just as frustrating. A last-minute run to a grocery store, supermarket or warehouse club can quickly become a crucible of patience as you parse your way through sparsely stocked shelves among the turkey-craving rabble.
What's your nightmare Thanksgiving grocery run story? Did it start before you even set foot in the store with a struggle to find a parking spot that devolved into a fistfight? Did you find a spot, but a fellow shopper, rushing to get home, ram a full cart straight into your car? Not to mention, sometimes we can be our own worst enemy. We can go overboard and not have the cargo space to easily fit all the food for our Thanksgiving feast. You never want to put a frozen turkey in the passenger seat and pray for the best.
The weather encouraged people to prepare early
The weather has made the Thanksgiving rush around grocery stores is particularly bad this year in certain parts of the country. A nor'easter was forecast to hit the entire East Coast on Wednesday and Thursday. A coastal flood advisory was issued for the Pacific Northwest and parts of Northern California. The weather forecast made the last minute come sooner than expected for many people headed to stores early to hunker down before the storms arrive.
People had plenty of other reasons to go stock their fridge and pantry early. According to The New York Times, grocery chains were already offering their genuinely biggest-ever deals to fight rivals and inflation to get shoppers through their doors. Costco stopped accepting orders for its $199 Thanksgiving bundle over a week ago. Even haughty chain Erewhon offers its own bundle, albeit at $749. I don't think people were grappling and throwing elbows over an overpriced free-range cooked turkey,
Be sure to post your nightmare Thanksgiving grocery run story in the comments section below.