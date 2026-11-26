The busiest travel days of the year are around Thanksgiving, which can make a road trip to a family member's house for dinner a nightmare. The mass rush to participate a singular tradition can make hosting dinner just as frustrating. A last-minute run to a grocery store, supermarket or warehouse club can quickly become a crucible of patience as you parse your way through sparsely stocked shelves among the turkey-craving rabble.

What's your nightmare Thanksgiving grocery run story? Did it start before you even set foot in the store with a struggle to find a parking spot that devolved into a fistfight? Did you find a spot, but a fellow shopper, rushing to get home, ram a full cart straight into your car? Not to mention, sometimes we can be our own worst enemy. We can go overboard and not have the cargo space to easily fit all the food for our Thanksgiving feast. You never want to put a frozen turkey in the passenger seat and pray for the best.