It's what marketing calls "the most wonderful time of the year." You've survived at least the first stint of nightmare shopping and travel days of the consumer-driven holiday season. As you swipe or tap your card, surrounded by just-as-desperate shoppers taking advantage of weekend deals, have you taken a moment to think about what you'd like to get as a gift this year? What would really warm your heart? Or your garage? What might be a gift that surprises you because your family and most of your friends don't understand your weird car obsession?

Today we want to know what you are yearning for — what car-related gift do you hope to get this year?

My hope is that you'll be slightly more creative than just answering "a new car" which I half suspect will be a trending answer for obvious reasons. Do we really want a new car in this economy, though? I'm sure you've cultivated some sort of "things I'd love to get as a gift, but I'll just end up gifting to myself anyways" list. Let's take a look at it.