What Car-Related Gift Do You Hope To Get This Year?
It's what marketing calls "the most wonderful time of the year." You've survived at least the first stint of nightmare shopping and travel days of the consumer-driven holiday season. As you swipe or tap your card, surrounded by just-as-desperate shoppers taking advantage of weekend deals, have you taken a moment to think about what you'd like to get as a gift this year? What would really warm your heart? Or your garage? What might be a gift that surprises you because your family and most of your friends don't understand your weird car obsession?
Today we want to know what you are yearning for — what car-related gift do you hope to get this year?
My hope is that you'll be slightly more creative than just answering "a new car" which I half suspect will be a trending answer for obvious reasons. Do we really want a new car in this economy, though? I'm sure you've cultivated some sort of "things I'd love to get as a gift, but I'll just end up gifting to myself anyways" list. Let's take a look at it.
(Unrealistically) An all-expense paid trip to see the 24-Hour Spa or Le Mans races
My family gave up on doing tangible product gifts years ago, and if there are gifts exchanged, we tend to aim for experiential. This has resulted in trips to races, including a decade-long appointment with the Indy 500, and Sebring for a few years as well. It would be easier to check off the 24-hour races at Spa or Le Mans if someone paid the way. I understand I'm well into my adult years and could at some point pay for it myself, long after I turn 40, but to experience it now, without having to shell out a few thousand extra dollars would be more ideal. Otherwise, if I'm more practical about gifts, I'd love a vintage-styled open-face helmet for quick trips around town on my newly-acquired Vespa. If only Santa were real, right?
In the spirit of selfishness, for just a moment, ask yourself and then tell us in the comments what car-related gift you hope to get this year. And if what you really want is a holy grail reservation for a Ferrari Luce, we won't rag on you too hard. But out of all of the Ferraris, the Luce? Really?