SpaceX achieved a historic first earlier this month by successfully catching the upper stage of its Starship rocket after it returned to Earth from orbit. While the company of course celebrated its accomplishment, this is SpaceX: it's already moving on the next iteration of the rocket. The upcoming Starship V4 won't be a minor change, either. The plan is for the next-gen upper stage (called a "Ship") to be around 230 feet tall, about 40% longer than the V3 model that just was recovered for the first time ever. In other words, instead of trying to repeat the feat multiple times to ensure the technology is reliable, SpaceX will just move straight on to the next thing. It's all very representative of the cultural shift that Elon Musk's company brought to the space industry, which used to move only slowly and methodically. On the sunny side, that leads to rapid innovation and deployment. On the dark side, it means every flight is an unproven risk.

You can see all of this playing out with the lower-stage booster (called a "Super Heavy"). Back in the distant years 2024 and 2025, SpaceX successfully recaptured the Super Heavy on three separate occasions. The first was a V1, and the next two were each a V2. Mission accomplished, right? Well, not quite: the V1 was never flown again, and both V2s were lost on subsequent flights. No booster has ever been recaptured twice. This also means that no V3 booster has ever been recaptured, including on the most recent Flight 15 when the upper-stage Ship was caught. So while SpaceX can rightfully claim that both halves of its rocked have flown home to the launch pad, making it the first fully reuseable rocket ever, it's never done that all at once. Another way to look at it is that across 15 flights (30 total stages), only four stages have been recovered.

A traditional space company would now turn all its attention to nailing down the issues until the current model is as dependable as possible. This would be the equivalent of freezing the main design of the V3 and just making reliability upgrades until both the Super Heavy and the Ship are working at a high success rate over many trials. SpaceX, by contrast, is already whipping up V4 designs and getting ready to retire V3 altogether, well before it fully proved itself.