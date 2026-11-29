If you've ever been on a modern commercial airliner, you probably know at least some basics of how they operate. For example, a standard passenger jet typically cruises at around 31,000 to 43,000 feet, and its cruising speed will rarely breach 580 mph. At that rate, you can reliably get from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Los Angeles International Airport in California in around 5½ hours, give or take. The Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, on the other hand, can go a bit faster.

Not only can it fly comfortably at 2,000 mph (Mach 2.61), Lockheed's SR-71 Blackbird stood as one of the most prized, and secretive, high-speed aerial reconnaissance aircraft in the U.S. military's fleet. However, near the end of its service life, the U.S. Navy decided to sink one in the Mariana Trench — the deepest stretch of ocean on the planet.

In 1989, a catastrophic accident led the Navy to sink the SR-71 carrying the nickname "Ichiban." The effort was undertaken to prevent its sensitive and complex equipment from falling into the wrong hands during the Cold War, as much of its tech was still highly classified. Some logistical red tape stood in the way of other possible means of Ichiban's disposal, too, such as a land burial. This left a burial at sea as the only option for the ill-fated aircraft — a rather cold-hearted fate for one of the fastest manned, air-breathing planes ever produced.