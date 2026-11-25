Initially, after looking at both Tesla's demo footage and footage from real owners, I figured the car was using SpaceXAI's models to generate a third-person view based on the input from the cameras — a method that would explain some of the odd glitches and scale issues present in some of the clips as AI hallucinations. According to Elon Musk's tweets, that's exactly what's going on — rather than an actual display of what the car's cameras and FSD software see, Tesla owners are now treated to an AI-generated picture of what's going on around them.

The ability to mesh multiple cameras into a single point of view like this is neat, and the underlying tech is impressive, though it's unclear how much compute is needed to generate these images, and what kind of load that puts on the car. What these images aren't, though, are replacements for the actual data visualization that FSD used to supply. Even Tesla owners are admitting confusion between objects the car does and doesn't see with the new display. Most Tesla party tricks are some ratio of neat to useless, but this one genuinely appears to make the user experience of FSD worse.