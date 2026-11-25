Tesla Wants You To Watch Its 'Reality View' Instead Of Paying Attention To Reality
There's little Tesla loves more than a dumb little party trick, and it often includes new gimmick functionality within major updates to its software. The recent release of V15, software for Tesla's latest in-car computers, adds another trick: A new camera angle that shows the car from a third-person view, like in a video game. Tesla calls it Reality View, and out of everything a Tesla can do, it sure is one of the things.
The Tesla faithful call the software update V15, after the FSD version included, but the full package is known as Update 2026.38.6.11 — not exactly a name that rolls off the tongue. The update did include functional changes to FSD, mostly relating to the computer vision wall Tesla keeps beating its head against, but it seems the engineers had a thought while working on all those cameras: Why not use them to simulate a third-person view, like a video game?
Sure, I guess
FSD 15 can see chain link fence and power lines! 🤯🙌🏽 @Tesla @TeslaSI @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/m3fn7c4obA— Arash (@MinimalDuck) November 22, 2026
Initially, after looking at both Tesla's demo footage and footage from real owners, I figured the car was using SpaceXAI's models to generate a third-person view based on the input from the cameras — a method that would explain some of the odd glitches and scale issues present in some of the clips as AI hallucinations. According to Elon Musk's tweets, that's exactly what's going on — rather than an actual display of what the car's cameras and FSD software see, Tesla owners are now treated to an AI-generated picture of what's going on around them.
The ability to mesh multiple cameras into a single point of view like this is neat, and the underlying tech is impressive, though it's unclear how much compute is needed to generate these images, and what kind of load that puts on the car. What these images aren't, though, are replacements for the actual data visualization that FSD used to supply. Even Tesla owners are admitting confusion between objects the car does and doesn't see with the new display. Most Tesla party tricks are some ratio of neat to useless, but this one genuinely appears to make the user experience of FSD worse.