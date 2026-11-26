For A Game Known For Stealing Cars, GTA 6's Transit System Is Actually Useable And Unbelievably On Time
Ok, Jalopnik admittedly went really hard on enlightening you on everything from immediate upgrades to behind-the-scenes secrets related to "Grand Theft Auto VI" last week. Maybe a little too hard. I promise this one-off discovery was purely out of genuine interest and transportation nerdiness. It's all about Leonida's public transit system.
YouTuber Sonny Evans is not a page I've ever come across in my gaming watches until today, and from what I've seen on his page, he tends to look into the beyond of game play, or simply someone who the wild what-ifs in open world games. The best way to understand his vibes is reading his bio which said: "I walked a bowl of stew across the map in Red Dead Redemption 2 and millions of people actually watched it." My guy. His more recent posted videos include driving a mobility scooter across the entirety of Leonida in GTA 6, following NPCs to see where they go and what they do, and the latest: seeing if GTA 6's public transportation actually works.
Sonny inspected the game's public transit ventures, using the in-game maps to navigate from home base to Vice City using the Interstate Loop buses and the metro lines before landing at Vice City airport. He timed the transit moves, mentioning at about 3:28 in the 10-minute video that his commute into Vice City via the Loop bus was 5 hours of game time. This absolutely correlates with the idea that Leonida is a Florida-like state, likely size-wise as well.
If a mission leaves you stranded, take the bus or a train
Sonny did the same with Vice City's Metro system, using the in-game posted maps and timing boards to see if the trains really did run on time. They did! This unfortunately makes them a little unrealistic, because anyone who has ever taken any form of public transit knows that nothing will be on time. Ever.
He also found a real, tiny discrepancy. The signs at the stop showing the Northbound and Southbound routes (showing the stops like they do on the New York City subways) for the trains were identical, which actually makes no sense. This made it a little more challenging for Sonny to figure out which way to go. Luckily, he guessed right and continued on to Vice City's airport.
This is where the video went a little off of the rails. Sonny discovers a few hidden areas including the underneath room to the luggage carousels. Then there was the speed run of getting past TSA, causing a little chaos, and ended with Sonny (as Jason, the main character) stealing a commercial plane.
So, it looks like if you get stranded somewhere in Leonidas and have no car handy to steal or carjack, you might be able to depend on public transit. The care the creators took in making that entire system work, even if its on-time buses and trains are somewhat unrealistic, is mad impressive. Now to see if someone will do their entire gameplay using just the public transit. I can't be the only person who would watch that.