Ok, Jalopnik admittedly went really hard on enlightening you on everything from immediate upgrades to behind-the-scenes secrets related to "Grand Theft Auto VI" last week. Maybe a little too hard. I promise this one-off discovery was purely out of genuine interest and transportation nerdiness. It's all about Leonida's public transit system.

YouTuber Sonny Evans is not a page I've ever come across in my gaming watches until today, and from what I've seen on his page, he tends to look into the beyond of game play, or simply someone who the wild what-ifs in open world games. The best way to understand his vibes is reading his bio which said: "I walked a bowl of stew across the map in Red Dead Redemption 2 and millions of people actually watched it." My guy. His more recent posted videos include driving a mobility scooter across the entirety of Leonida in GTA 6, following NPCs to see where they go and what they do, and the latest: seeing if GTA 6's public transportation actually works.

Sonny inspected the game's public transit ventures, using the in-game maps to navigate from home base to Vice City using the Interstate Loop buses and the metro lines before landing at Vice City airport. He timed the transit moves, mentioning at about 3:28 in the 10-minute video that his commute into Vice City via the Loop bus was 5 hours of game time. This absolutely correlates with the idea that Leonida is a Florida-like state, likely size-wise as well.