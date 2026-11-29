Foolishly, right as Aston Martin started slotting twin-supercharged V8 engines under the hood of its most brutish offerings, James Bond decided to walk away from the timeless (and endlessly bankrupt) British brand and instead jumped behind the wheel of a BMW. Specifically, a four-cylinder Z3 — what was he thinking? OK, MI6's secret weapon also man-handled a 750iL and Z8, so we will not judge his choices too harshly, but it's a shame that Aston's brilliant twin-supercharged creation never got to shine brightly on the silver screen. Nevertheless, we will cast a light on Aston's V8 Vantages from the '90s here instead.

Vantage models from the late '70s and '80s made use of a naturally aspirated 5.3-liter V8 designed by Tadek Marek, the man also behind the DB4, 5, and 6's engine design. However, come the 1990s, the Vantage was to endure a thorough overhaul, both cosmetically and mechanically. That 5.3-liter V8 was tickled by Callaway Engineering, and now benefited from four valves per cylinder instead of two, quad-cam heads, and yes, two whopping great Eaton superchargers.

The "base" Vantage, which arrived as a 1993 model year and was dubbed the V550, delivered 550 horsepower (hence the name) alongside 555 pound-feet of torque, courtesy of this monstrous twin-supercharged engine. Later, in '98, a V600 model arrived with, you guessed it, 600 horsepower, while a limited-to-40 special edition called the Le Mans debuted a year later to commemorate Aston's 40th anniversary of winning the legendary 24-hour race.