Are People Who Drive Exotics And Luxury Cars Really More Attractive?
Let's face it, cars have never been mere transportation. A Ferrari in the driveway makes a statement. So does a hand-me-down hatchback — just a very different one. Some cars cost millions and are built by the handful, while others are cheap and are built by the millions. For one buyer, a $3.8-million Bugatti Chiron is an acceptable indulgence. For another, spending a cent beyond what it takes to get from A to B makes no sense, even if they can afford it.
Income, culture, personality, and upbringing all pull buyers in different directions, and appearances matter more to some people than others. So does an exotic or luxury car actually make its owner more attractive? The short answer: it's complicated. When women rate a man's attractiveness, a prestige car can sometimes help, but the evidence is thinner than the stereotype suggests.
For example, in a 2010 study published in the British Journal of Psychology, women used a one-to-ten scale to rate the attractiveness of the same man, photographed in either a fancy Bentley Continental GT or a Ford Fiesta ST. They rated the man significantly higher in the Bentley, while men's ratings of a woman didn't change with the car she sat in. However, this is just one study.
A 2025 study published in Evolution and Human Behavior ran four experiments with heterosexual women to test whether luxury cars increased men's attractiveness, and its title says it all: "No evidence for relationships between conspicuous consumption and male attractiveness." So the real answer depends on who's looking, what they're looking for, and how the question itself is phrased.
Flashy car, mixed results
A 2010 study published in the American Journal of Psychological Research used the rating site HotOrNot. The same man appeared in four photos: by himself, then touching a worn-out Dodge Neon, a Ford Focus, and a Mercedes C300. His average score climbed from 5.36 to 6.17 with the Mercedes, and only the Mercedes photo scored significantly higher than the solo shot.
The type of attention may matter more than the amount. A 2011 Journal of Personality and Social Psychology study gave 408 students a written profile of a 32-year-old analyst who had just bought either a Honda Civic or a Porsche Boxster. As a date, the Porsche owner gained a small edge with women (d = 0.29, where 0.2 counts as small). As a potential husband, his edge was negligible (0.02). The biggest shift (0.71) was in how open to casual sex women assumed he was.
Meanwhile, a 2018 Evolutionary Psychological Science study had undergraduates compare two men buying cars on the same budget. The result: the one who chose reliability over flash was rated more attractive for a long-term relationship. And in a 2016 Evolutionary Psychology study, 405 German men gave a luxury-car owner higher marks for status, ambition, intelligence, and looks, while viewing him as a bigger threat to their relationships.
The 2025 Evolution and Human Behavior study is the only one here to use a true exotic, pitting a Lamborghini against a Fiat Uno, and it found no boost to men's attractiveness. So the jury's still out on the driver, but when it comes to the cars themselves, your favorite Lamborghinis make a pretty convincing case on their own.