Let's face it, cars have never been mere transportation. A Ferrari in the driveway makes a statement. So does a hand-me-down hatchback — just a very different one. Some cars cost millions and are built by the handful, while others are cheap and are built by the millions. For one buyer, a $3.8-million Bugatti Chiron is an acceptable indulgence. For another, spending a cent beyond what it takes to get from A to B makes no sense, even if they can afford it.

Income, culture, personality, and upbringing all pull buyers in different directions, and appearances matter more to some people than others. So does an exotic or luxury car actually make its owner more attractive? The short answer: it's complicated. When women rate a man's attractiveness, a prestige car can sometimes help, but the evidence is thinner than the stereotype suggests.

For example, in a 2010 study published in the British Journal of Psychology, women used a one-to-ten scale to rate the attractiveness of the same man, photographed in either a fancy Bentley Continental GT or a Ford Fiesta ST. They rated the man significantly higher in the Bentley, while men's ratings of a woman didn't change with the car she sat in. However, this is just one study.

A 2025 study published in Evolution and Human Behavior ran four experiments with heterosexual women to test whether luxury cars increased men's attractiveness, and its title says it all: "No evidence for relationships between conspicuous consumption and male attractiveness." So the real answer depends on who's looking, what they're looking for, and how the question itself is phrased.