Why It's Hard To Pin Down What Kinds Of Cars Actually Qualify As 'Exotics'

Humans love to label and categorize everything because it helps us make sense of the world. Cars are no exception. In many people's eyes, the Porsche 911 Turbo S, for example, is a sports car, not a supercar, and the same goes for the Corvette C8 Z06. Meanwhile, the Ferrari F430 and McLaren 570S are supercars, and the McLaren F1 is a hypercar. Yet looking at the actual numbers, the 911 and the ZR1 are both quicker than the aforementioned supercar and hypercar, which makes no sense.

The Lamborghini Miura is often credited as the car that popularized the term "supercar," but the word itself existed long before the Miura. So, even pinning down the first supercar is a mess, which tells you everything about how these labels work. And that's exactly why nailing down what qualifies as exotic is just as messy.

There are no strict definitions, because this isn't science — it's pop culture. A car becomes exotic once enough people who shape the conversation decide it is. The answer is also different depending on whom you ask. Some tie the label to a car's rarity, performance, and how loaded it is with luxury touches, while others say a car can earn the label through small production runs, hand-built construction, or a tie to a meaningful moment in automotive history.

Materials and shape matter too – heavy use of exclusive materials such as carbon fiber and titanium, wrapped in a body that sits low and narrow, only add to the case. Hagerty, meanwhile, treats the term "exotic" as an insurance-industry catch-all rather than a strict definition — one wide enough to cover everything from an entry-level luxury sports car like the BMW M6 to a full-blown hypercar like the McLaren Senna.