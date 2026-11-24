Happy Tuesday! It's November 24, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at the Department of Defense getting GM and Ford into the drone business, and Tesla pushing its driver assistance on the elderly. We'll also look at Volkswagen's battle against its workers, and Ineos moving stateside.

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