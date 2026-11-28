At first, submarines employed propulsion systems that relied on fuels like compressed air, steam, and even human labor. Now, roughly 400 years after the first working submarine prototype was tested, modern ones are much more sophisticated, and have even inspired atomic-age concept cars. They've come a long way from their roots, although the basic principle has always remained the same: Sneak up on your target and execute the mission.

The U.S. Navy boasts the world's most high-tech submarine force in the world, largely because it employs an entirely nuclear fleet consisting of 65 active subs. The Navy is planning to build more, too, with another 14 nuclear subs in the works as part of a $77-billion contract signed this year. There are two companies currently involved in building nuclear subs for the U.S. Navy — General Dynamics' Electric Boat division (EB) based in Groton, Connecticut, and Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division (HII) based in Newport News, Virginia. Both EB and HII work for the Navy under contract, and both are involved in different aspects of each submarine constructed.

However, while EB and HII are based in Groton and Newport News respectively, both have other locations where other portions of the actual sub-building process takes place. For example, EB does engineering in New London, Connecticut and hull fabrication and outfitting at Quonset Point, Rhode Island on a retired naval base where the Quonset hut originated. HII houses most of its production at its Newport News location, but also has a location in Goose Creek, South Carolina primarily responsible for metal fabrication.