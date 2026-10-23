These Are Your Top Wet Weather Driving Tips To Prepare For The Super El Niño

A Super El Niño is coming! A Super El Niño is coming! Though that may sound like a young Spanish Superman is on his way, the reality is far more ominous. It's a weather system that's caused by warmer-than-average water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean which tend to bring warmer-than-average temperatures in northern states, and wetter-than-average conditions across southern states. As such, we asked you, our wise audience, to share your best wet weather driving tips with the class, and y'all left the comments section dripping with great advice. This is a roundup of a handful of my favorite answers, but there were plenty other good ones that you can go back and read if you wish.

From giving yourself extra travel time, to driving slower, to TURNING ON YOUR FREAKIN' HEADLIGHTS, there are lots of helpful tips here. Even the most sun-worshipping, desert-pilled drivers should find new ways to avoid calamity as we all forge onward with our silly little lives despite the dystopian fact that we're bracing for the strongest Super El Niño in recorded history. Ope, got a little dark there for a moment, didn't I? Anyway, y'all stay dry out there, ya hear?