These Are Your Top Wet Weather Driving Tips To Prepare For The Super El Niño

By Logan K. Carter
front three-quarters shot of a dark gray Audi SQ6 parked on asphalt in front of a wooded grassy hill Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik
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A Super El Niño is coming! A Super El Niño is coming! Though that may sound like a young Spanish Superman is on his way, the reality is far more ominous. It's a weather system that's caused by warmer-than-average water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean which tend to bring warmer-than-average temperatures in northern states, and wetter-than-average conditions across southern states. As such, we asked you, our wise audience, to share your best wet weather driving tips with the class, and y'all left the comments section dripping with great advice. This is a roundup of a handful of my favorite answers, but there were plenty other good ones that you can go back and read if you wish.

From giving yourself extra travel time, to driving slower, to TURNING ON YOUR FREAKIN' HEADLIGHTS, there are lots of helpful tips here. Even the most sun-worshipping, desert-pilled drivers should find new ways to avoid calamity as we all forge onward with our silly little lives despite the dystopian fact that we're bracing for the strongest Super El Niño in recorded history. Ope, got a little dark there for a moment, didn't I? Anyway, y'all stay dry out there, ya hear?

If it looks too scary out, stay home

SIERRA MADRE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A motorist drives in the rain past a sign reading "Possible Mud Flow" as a powerful atmospheric river storm impacts the region on February 13, 2025 in Sierra Madre, California. The storm is impacting a widespread swathe of Southern California with some mandatory evacuations ordered over fears of rock slides and debris flows in recent burn scar areas, including hillside areas impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Mario Tama/Getty Images

My top driving tip in any time of extreme weather is don't do it. Stay home and don't put yourself and others in danger, including the people that have to rescue you when something does go wrong.

Submitted by: ODDseth

Try to avoid driving during the first part of a storm

CHONGQING, CHINA - JUNE 19: A white car drives alone on a nearly empty city road during a heavy rainstorm near a pedestrian crosswalk on June 19, 2025 in Chongqing, China. The intense rainfall reflects typical summer monsoon conditions, contributing to low visibility and wet driving surfaces across the urban landscape. (Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images) Cheng Xin/Getty Images

If it can be helped, especially true in LA, San Diego, Phoenix, Vegas and other desert cities, don't be driving during the first part of a storm. All of the built-up oil residue that has built up on the pavement tends to float at once and just wrecks wet weather grip, even on good tires. If you get stuck in a downpour in the desert, assume everyone around you has no idea how to drive in the rain and keep your head on a swivel and ready to evade a runaway Rogue or RAV4 on those bald tires being driven by someone texting "HEAVY RAIN – WILL BE LATE."

Submitted by: Xavier96

Give yourself extra travel time

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: A car drives through heavy rain on Clara Barton Parkway on March 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. Severe storms brought high winds, thunderstorms and tornado warnings to parts of Washington, D.C. and Maryland on Monday. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images) Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Leave early, slow down & keep my distance. Oh, & remember my motorcycle ethos: everybody's out to kill me.

Submitted by: Nomoto

Treat your windshield

front three-quarters shot of a dark gray Volkswagen Tiguan parked on dirt in front of trees Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Rain-X for the win..?? I used to use the stuff religiously when I was in Michigan but since I've been back in LA it hasn't been necessary. Time to buy a new bottle, or is there better stuff available now?

Submitted by: WeryPert1

If you can't see the road markers, don't drive through

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: A person checks on a vehicle in coastal floodwaters amid strong waves and high tides generated by Tropical Storm Rachel on October 9, 2026 in Long Beach, California. An emerging El Niño and oceanic Kelvin wave moving up the coastline have compounded conditions in the region. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Mario Tama/Getty Images

I drove in heavy rain in south Florida so often I know what I look out for. Deep water. If you cant see the road markers (stripes, reflectors, etc.) you shouldn't drive through it If you can't see the entire rear tire of the car in front of you, slow down and determine the depth of water. Use RAIN-X regularly. Make sure your wiper blades are in good condition. Turn on your headlights. And most importantly, DO NOT USE YOUR HAZARD 4-WAY LIGHTS!!!! Those you use if you are stopped on the road or median. If you are moving, because of limited visibility, the 4-ways cause others to misjudge distance as they assume you are stopped and causes accidents. Florida Highway Patrol loves to write tickets for that one...

Submitted by: Old_SLAAB_Guy

Turn on your headlights

head-on shot of a dark gray Audi SQ6 E-Tron with its headlights on while parked on a road in the rain at dusk Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Don't be dumb. Turn your lights on and if in doubt take your time better to get there late than need to pay for damages or a new car.

Submitted by: Cluck

Be cautious with cruise control

close up of the steering wheel and digital gauges in the Subaru Outback Wilderness Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Don't use cruise control, but if you do, disengage it while changing lanes on the highway. The dividing lines can get slippery and cause tires to lose traction, which can cause you to lose control when they find it again. Lift your foot off the accelerator if you feel the tires slip.

Submitted by: Frosteeman

Don't take risks on treacherous roads

Don't make unnecessary journeys, don't take risks on treacherous roads, and don't swim in the sea!

Submitted by: Arash

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