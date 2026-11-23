During the tragic downfall and eventual demise of Saab, Sweden's other quirky and safety conscious car company, the automaker passed through different owners including Dutch supercar maker Spyker and a Chinese real estate giant, neither of which were able to save the brand. As Saab's remnants, under the name of National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), were circling the proverbial drain, engineers were able to muster one final design: an electric luxury sedan called the Emily GT. The design looked poised to go into production a few years ago thanks to a Canadian startup company called EV Electra, but that also eventually ran out of funding, too.

Now, following some of the final 9-3s and other more boring models being sold, the entire NEVS Emily GT project is being auctioned to the highest bidder, including prototype vehicles, spare parts, tools, and engineering drawings. First reported by the UK-based publication Car, the Swedish auction company Klaravik will open the Emily GT project auction on November 25, and the ad says international companies are welcome to place bids on the project, so any one of you could be the one to save the final Saab that never happened.