Now Is Your Chance To Save The Saab Emily GT
During the tragic downfall and eventual demise of Saab, Sweden's other quirky and safety conscious car company, the automaker passed through different owners including Dutch supercar maker Spyker and a Chinese real estate giant, neither of which were able to save the brand. As Saab's remnants, under the name of National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), were circling the proverbial drain, engineers were able to muster one final design: an electric luxury sedan called the Emily GT. The design looked poised to go into production a few years ago thanks to a Canadian startup company called EV Electra, but that also eventually ran out of funding, too.
Now, following some of the final 9-3s and other more boring models being sold, the entire NEVS Emily GT project is being auctioned to the highest bidder, including prototype vehicles, spare parts, tools, and engineering drawings. First reported by the UK-based publication Car, the Swedish auction company Klaravik will open the Emily GT project auction on November 25, and the ad says international companies are welcome to place bids on the project, so any one of you could be the one to save the final Saab that never happened.
All-in-one auction
We've rooted for the Emily GT since these prototypes were first revealed to the world back in 2023 as a big, powerful, sleek sedan with individual electric motors driving each individual wheel. NEVS planned to power these four motors with a hulking 175-kWh battery pack and aimed for a maximum range of over 500 miles, and it was all wrapped up in vaguely Saab-esque styling with blacked-out A-pillars and upswept headlights that look faintly reminiscent of the final-generation Saab 9-5's headlights.
The auction includes the only four complete NEVS Emily GT prototype vehicles in existence, a sick-looking camouflaged Saab 9-3 powertrain mule, and "a large number of bodies, parts, tools, accessories, and drawings." It's unlikely that this auction will actually result in the revival of our dear, sweet Saab automobiles, but a guy can dream.
A separate, much less interesting NEVS project will also be joining the Emily GT on the auction block: the Pons autonomous mobility vehicle. The separate Pons auction includes the only Sango prototype ever produced which looks like a more curvaceous Zoox Robotaxi, if that's more your sort of thing.