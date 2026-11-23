China's BYD is now officially barred from selling its Ti7 SUV in Europe because a Dutch district court in The Hague ruled that it looked far too much like the Land Rover Defender. While it's certainly not a one-to-one copy, I can certainly see why the folks over at Jaguar-Land Rover's legal department would be a bit miffed.

Although it has been on sale in China since last year, JLR launched the case earlier this year after BYD announced on its UK website that the seven-seater would be available to order, with customer deliveries starting in January of 2027, according to Reuters. Now, there's an injunction against its sale in the EU. The one caveat of all of this is that this court in the Netherlands has no jurisdiction over BYD's affiliate in the UK.

The injunction against BYD will take effect a week after the ruling since the automaker "currently has no concrete plans to place the Ti7 on the market in the EU," according to Reuters. Until the whole intellectual property case is resolved, the court is banning BYD from producing the — admittedly good-looking — vehicle at its new factory in Hungary. It's due to spin up mass production of other vehicles next year, but the Ti7 will not be one of them unless something drastic changes very quickly.

"In these summary proceedings, the preliminary relief judge rules that ​the Ti7 infringes the EU design of Jaguar Land Rover," Reuters reports the court ruling said. "The characteristic ⁠and distinctive elements of the design are reflected in the BYD Ti7."