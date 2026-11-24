With how ubiquitous commercial air travel is today it's easy to overlook how astonishingly rapid early aircraft development was. There were only 24 years between the maiden flight of the Wright Flyer in 1903 and Charles Lindbergh made the first solo transatlantic flight in 1927. However, military thinkers were even quicker to realize the potential of powered flight on the battlefield. The U.S. Army purchased a Wright Military Flyer in 1909 for use as an observation aircraft. The first heavier-than-air military aircraft served as the spark that eventually led to creation of the U.S. Air Force, but it wasn't an unmitigated success.

The tactical advantage of holding the higher ground had been known for centuries, but aircraft opened up an entirely new dimension. Initially, it was hot air balloons taking to the wild blue yonder. During the Civil War, the Union Army fielded a balloon corps to perform reconnaissance and scout Confederate Army positions. The corps wouldn't last long with then-General Ulysses S. Grant dissolving the unit in August 1863.

The U.S. Army decided to revive this reconnaissance role when opening bidding for a two-seat observation aircraft in 1908. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the Wright Military Flyer reached an altitude of 400 feet while averaging a speed of 42.5 miles per hour during its final ten-mile qualifying flight in July 1909. The service would purchase a single Wright Military Flyer for $30,000 next month. The sum would be $1.1 million today when adjusted for inflation.