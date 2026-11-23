Watch The Final Boss Of Parking Lot Navigation In Action
Parking lots should be legally required to display a sign that says "Enter at your own peril." If not so much for the property's legal nightmare, but rather for the dangerous events that typically unfold on these concrete or paved wastelands for cars. Why be afraid though when you could be like the Brits and turn a parking lot into a professional frenzy championship?
The annual competition is called the Ken Wharton Autotest. Held by the Hagley & District Light Car Club, it's somewhat reminiscent of a 16-year-old's driver test, just on super steroids. According to the 2026 competition's video summary on YouTube, competitors in small cars like Mini Coopers, lightweight sports cars, and specially modified machines are "built to change direction quickly. Outright power matters less than agility, grip and the driver's ability to put the car exactly where it needs to be." Basically, imagine Ken Block and Travis Pastrana Gymkhana performances — as a rapid time trial.
Ashley Lamont, is one of these competitors, whose absolutely near-flawless run was shared to YouTube just days ago. Lamont whipped his bright green-liveried Caterham seamlessly about the entire course in 71.3 seconds, which helped his team of Northern Ireland clinch the win for the 2026 competition.
When a gymkhana and autocross car has a child that performs ballet
The racing competition displays a combination of motorkhana, gymkhana and American-style autocross through a competitive field set up with cones. Drivers are required to memorize the course and where their car needs to be at every turn while quickly throwing the car from forward to reverse, back and forth (that poor transmission!) It's a timed trial as well, so the driver has to complete it as fast as possible. The fastest team can win the competition, but consistency really matters in this as well. It's mesmerizing to watch.
What that means for the audience is a wildly disorienting scene of a car being whipped around a fairly vague-looking circuit like the most eloquently-executed choreographed dance as the driver pulls 180s and J-turns without blinking. At the end of each run, you almost want them to get out of the car to take a bow after such a performance. What's unique about Lamont's run is his movement, compared to other competing drivers who sometimes pause ever so briefly before the next move, Lamont drives from flow state to flow state.
By the end, I honestly don't know who to be more impressed with, the driver, or the camera man capable of zooming in and following these cars' every move.