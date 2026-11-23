Parking lots should be legally required to display a sign that says "Enter at your own peril." If not so much for the property's legal nightmare, but rather for the dangerous events that typically unfold on these concrete or paved wastelands for cars. Why be afraid though when you could be like the Brits and turn a parking lot into a professional frenzy championship?

The annual competition is called the Ken Wharton Autotest. Held by the Hagley & District Light Car Club, it's somewhat reminiscent of a 16-year-old's driver test, just on super steroids. According to the 2026 competition's video summary on YouTube, competitors in small cars like Mini Coopers, lightweight sports cars, and specially modified machines are "built to change direction quickly. Outright power matters less than agility, grip and the driver's ability to put the car exactly where it needs to be." Basically, imagine Ken Block and Travis Pastrana Gymkhana performances — as a rapid time trial.

Ashley Lamont, is one of these competitors, whose absolutely near-flawless run was shared to YouTube just days ago. Lamont whipped his bright green-liveried Caterham seamlessly about the entire course in 71.3 seconds, which helped his team of Northern Ireland clinch the win for the 2026 competition.