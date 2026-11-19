Thanks to his portrayal of Brian O'Conner in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, the late Paul Walker will forever be connected with car culture. What some non-car enthusiasts might not realize is that Walker was also a gearhead offscreen, with several vehicles from his collection fetching high-dollar amounts at auctions, such as his 2000 Nissan Skyline R-34 GT-R that sold for $1.357 million in 2023. O'Conner, whose character arc was cop-turned-criminal-turned-cop and criminal car guy, is behind the wheel of a bright green 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse in the franchise's first entry.

Sadly, that tuner's life was about as short-lived as its 10-second race with Dominic Toretto, as it was destroyed during a drive-by shooting led by the film's antagonist, Johnny Tran. Gone, but NOS forgotten, the lime green loser continues to garner attention long after its 2001 silver screen demise. Recent sightings include the Fast & Furious Exhibit at the Petersen Museum and, as of last night, the finally released "Grand Theft Auto VI." Although you can't touch the display car, you can drive the game version.

The best part is this easter egg is not a mod that you buy or farm achievements to earn. There is no mission to complete. You just have to find it. Oh, and then break into a house to access the garage before unlocking the vehicle with a, um, slim jim or your elbow. Hey, but then it's yours to drive away with.