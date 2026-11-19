Where To Find The Paul Walker 'Fast And Furious' Tribute Car In GTA 6
Thanks to his portrayal of Brian O'Conner in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, the late Paul Walker will forever be connected with car culture. What some non-car enthusiasts might not realize is that Walker was also a gearhead offscreen, with several vehicles from his collection fetching high-dollar amounts at auctions, such as his 2000 Nissan Skyline R-34 GT-R that sold for $1.357 million in 2023. O'Conner, whose character arc was cop-turned-criminal-turned-cop and criminal car guy, is behind the wheel of a bright green 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse in the franchise's first entry.
Sadly, that tuner's life was about as short-lived as its 10-second race with Dominic Toretto, as it was destroyed during a drive-by shooting led by the film's antagonist, Johnny Tran. Gone, but NOS forgotten, the lime green loser continues to garner attention long after its 2001 silver screen demise. Recent sightings include the Fast & Furious Exhibit at the Petersen Museum and, as of last night, the finally released "Grand Theft Auto VI." Although you can't touch the display car, you can drive the game version.
The best part is this easter egg is not a mod that you buy or farm achievements to earn. There is no mission to complete. You just have to find it. Oh, and then break into a house to access the garage before unlocking the vehicle with a, um, slim jim or your elbow. Hey, but then it's yours to drive away with.
Where is the Eclipse located, and is it the real deal?
The nostalgic Eclipse is located in the middle of Vespucci Island, which is just off of Vice City. As you head toward Vice Beach, the home will be on your left. How you get onto the property is left to you. TikToker @schlayerr is one of many to provide step-by-step directions, and his character climbed over the tall privacy hedge. Others seem lucky enough to find the driveway gate already open.
The only vehicle in the garage is the Eclipse, complete with "F&F" signature colors, distinctive graphics, and a massive clothes rack masquerading as a rear wing spoiler. However, some report not seeing the car during their first visit, needing to return later for it to spawn. At first glance, the Mitsubishi looks the part. The in-game Eclipse isn't the real McCoy, though, but rather a very, very impassioned dead ringer of the film fandom version, like so many other cars spotted in GTA 6.
For example, O'Conner's car had Toyo Tires decals while the GTA 6 version hawks Terada Tires. The massive wing of the real Mitsu is silver and black, while the animated rendition is green and black. Even the graphics, although the same colors, are splashed on slightly differently. The wheels are six-spoked, brushed-aluminum in GTA 6, while the film car featured seven spokes and was bright silver. Furthermore, the game vehicle feels a lot faster than what you'd get from O'Conner's decidedly non-turbo, naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter.
But it doesn't matter. GTA 6 is a vivid representation of real life without using actual names of places and things, so yup, this is Paul's car ... I mean, Brian's. Whatever. Find it and furiously drive it through the streets of Vice City.