NASA Building Roller Coaster At Kennedy Space Center
Nearly all of America's greatest achievements in space exploration involved a launch from a pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Tourists at the storied facility may soon have a launch of their own. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex revealed on Tuesday that it's constructing an indoor roller coaster. Aero Test Lab, expected to open in 2028, will offer riders an interactive experience inside a simulated NASA flight-testing facility.
Aero Test Lab is being built in collaboration with Maurer Rides, using the company's SPIKE coaster technology. While traditional coasters rely on gravity to accelerate, this ride will utilize electric motors mounted on a tandem train. The coaster system is also based around rack-and-pinion rails so trains can accelerate and stop at any point and on any grade. Therrin Protze, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex COO, said in a release:
"Aero Test Lab will give guests an exciting new way to experience the science and innovation behind flight. By immersing visitors in a simulated flight-testing environment, we can connect the thrill of the ride with NASA's contributions to aviation and help guests understand how aeronautics research means that NASA is with you when you fly."
NASA is much more than just the space program
While NASA is best known for operating the U.S. space program, Aero Test Lab is intended to highlight the agency's role in flight testing. The ride will begin with a mission briefing and a simulated preflight check. Then, the coaster will begin a series of simulated scenarios, from supersonic and hypersonic flight conditions to lightning-strike and inversion testing. Riders can control how fast their tandem train goes and will receive performance feedback from the ride. I couldn't imagine a more immersive experience aside from maybe climbing inside an actual cockpit.
While launches have always been a massive draw for space enthusiasts, NASA invested in the site to make the Kennedy Space Center a year-round destination. According to Attractions Magazine, the agency initially allowed visitors in 1963 to drive their own vehicle on a route around the facility. After overwhelming demand, NASA spent $1.2 million on the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex, which opened in 1967. Today, over 1.5 million people visit the complex every year.