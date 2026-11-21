Nearly all of America's greatest achievements in space exploration involved a launch from a pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Tourists at the storied facility may soon have a launch of their own. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex revealed on Tuesday that it's constructing an indoor roller coaster. Aero Test Lab, expected to open in 2028, will offer riders an interactive experience inside a simulated NASA flight-testing facility.

Aero Test Lab is being built in collaboration with Maurer Rides, using the company's SPIKE coaster technology. While traditional coasters rely on gravity to accelerate, this ride will utilize electric motors mounted on a tandem train. The coaster system is also based around rack-and-pinion rails so trains can accelerate and stop at any point and on any grade. Therrin Protze, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex COO, said in a release: