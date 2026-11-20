There are few pairings in the motorcycle world more notable than Ducati and Desmo. The famed Italian company is known for making some of the most desirably fast bikes, and so happens to be leading the MotoGP World Championship as of this writing. None of that would be possible, if it weren't for the company's puppies — or rather its Cucciolo engines.

In the midst of World War II, before Vespa began selling its own purpose-built machines to the Italian public to get the country back on the road, Ducati was already in the throes of doing the same. At this time, Ducati was known for its machining and radios, but had decided to try its hand at making an engine. It created a tiny prototype four-stroke cycle engine, paired with a little two-speed gearbox, intended to be affixed to a bicycle to simply give riders a boost of power. The engine's supposed barking-like noise helped inspire its name, Cucciolo, which in Italian means "puppy."

Hearing the "puppy" in action, it doesn't sound much like a puppy. Although the engines demonstrated in these running videos are upwards of 60-80 years old, so they sound like old puppies.