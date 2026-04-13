Why Are Desmodromic Valvetrains So Rare In Engines?

An internal combustion engine, at its core, is similar to a giant air pump. To produce power, it sucks in fresh air and fuel, compresses that mixture, and then explodes it, before expelling the burnt mixture out of the exhaust. Standard internal combustion engines use a camshaft overhead to push the valve open against a heavy metal spring. Once the cam lobe rotates upward, this compressed spring slams the valve shut. It's a simple, effective system that has powered everything from a lawnmower to a hypercar.

However, back in the 20th century, engineers had to figure out a peculiar problem known as valve float. As engine rpm climbed higher to liberate more power, metal springs simply could not rebound fast enough. The camshaft would try to open the valve again before the spring had even finished closing it. This phenomenon could cause power loss and catastrophic engine failure in some cases. To fix this, engineers looked at the concept of Desmodromic valve control. They found success with this method, but it isn't as widespread today due to being loud and more complicated, making development and maintenance very expensive.

Desmodromic comes from the Greek words "Desmos" (bond) and "Dromos" (track). The idea behind the desmodromic valve system was to eliminate the unpredictable nature of springs by utilizing a mechanical track. A desmodromic valvetrain does not use springs; instead, it uses a camshaft with two distinct lobes per valve. One lobe forces the valve to open while a second lobe pushes on a dedicated rocker arm that mechanically pulls the valve back up to close it. This means the movement of the valve is controlled in both directions, tracking the rotational position of the camshaft with absolute mechanical precision.