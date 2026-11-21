There are two engine options for the GV80 Coupe. A twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that pumps out 375 horsepower comes as standard, but those who aren't lilbabybois can step up to the more powerful (and certainly more interesting) twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that has a 48-volt system with an electric supercharger. This funky motor throws down 409 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque while also getting slightly better gas mileage than the standard motor. Don't worry, it's still not good fuel economy. The EPA rates it at 17 mpg city, 22 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. It's a thirsty beast, but that's a small price to pay for all of this modest sportiness.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Granted, the GV80 E-SC, fitted with a Genesis-built 8-speed automatic that sends power to all four wheels, can get a move on in a straight line. It'll hit 60 mph from a standstill in 5.2 seconds, according to Car and Driver's testing, which is solid for a 5,132-pound crossover. The GV80 doesn't feel like it's in much of a rush to accelerate, though, and it also lags behind its competition. Without a doubt, it's a smooth powertrain, but it's not exactly sporty — not in the way the red seatbelts would imply.

The lack of sportiness becomes incredibly obvious when hustling the GV80 Coupe around a corner. It's almost as if those seatbelts are red not to denote sportiness, but to show how miffed the car is that I dare push it. The lack of athleticism is evident almost immediately, as the suspension and brakes have a tough time keeping up with the beefy curb weight. There's just too much body roll and not enough steering feel to make for any sort of fun-spirited driving no matter what drive mode I was in, including the E-Supercharged-exclusive Sport+ mode.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

What I learned quickly is that this car really shines as a cruiser. I've said in the past that crossover coupes are the personal luxury coupes of the modern age, and that's true again with the GV80 Coupe. This thing is wonderfully comfortable to eat highway miles in or blast around town as the Ergo Motion driver's seat works on that knot in my back and HMG's wonderful suite of driver-assistance aids keep me in my lane and out of the rear bumper of the car in front of me. The engine, while interesting in its operation, doesn't provide the most inspiring noise, so it's not the end of the world when it shuts up as I drive in quiet, calm luxury through the streets of New York