2026 Genesis GV80 Coupe Is An Appeal To Your Heart, Not Your Head
Like just about everything Genesis makes, the GV80 Coupe is a fabulous-looking vehicle, perhaps the best-looking in its class with its distinctive front end, lovely silhouette and ducktail spoiler out back. And like most crossover coupes, the GV80 Coupe promises to lean more into the sporty side of things than its normal-backed brother. The thing is, it doesn't quite deliver on that.
Sure, it runs on low-profile all-season rubber, has seat bolsters that hug you in corners, and is powered by a twin-turbocharged and electronically supercharged 3.5-liter V6. It even has bright red seatbelts, but the GV80 Coupe is by no means a sports car. Hell, it's barely sporty and is certainly lacking a bit in the body control area when compared to stuff like the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. However, if you take the idea of sporty pretentions out of your head, you're in for a much better time, because the GV80 Coupe is a wonderful, delightfully comfortable cruiser with a well-thought-out interior, lots of top-notch luxury gizmos, and practicality that punches far above what you'd expect from a crossover coupe.
Full Disclosure: Genesis was kind enough to lend me a 2026 GV80 Coupe with a full tank of fuel to do with as I pleased for a week.
Road warrior
There are two engine options for the GV80 Coupe. A twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that pumps out 375 horsepower comes as standard, but those who aren't lilbabybois can step up to the more powerful (and certainly more interesting) twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that has a 48-volt system with an electric supercharger. This funky motor throws down 409 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque while also getting slightly better gas mileage than the standard motor. Don't worry, it's still not good fuel economy. The EPA rates it at 17 mpg city, 22 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. It's a thirsty beast, but that's a small price to pay for all of this modest sportiness.
Granted, the GV80 E-SC, fitted with a Genesis-built 8-speed automatic that sends power to all four wheels, can get a move on in a straight line. It'll hit 60 mph from a standstill in 5.2 seconds, according to Car and Driver's testing, which is solid for a 5,132-pound crossover. The GV80 doesn't feel like it's in much of a rush to accelerate, though, and it also lags behind its competition. Without a doubt, it's a smooth powertrain, but it's not exactly sporty — not in the way the red seatbelts would imply.
The lack of sportiness becomes incredibly obvious when hustling the GV80 Coupe around a corner. It's almost as if those seatbelts are red not to denote sportiness, but to show how miffed the car is that I dare push it. The lack of athleticism is evident almost immediately, as the suspension and brakes have a tough time keeping up with the beefy curb weight. There's just too much body roll and not enough steering feel to make for any sort of fun-spirited driving no matter what drive mode I was in, including the E-Supercharged-exclusive Sport+ mode.
What I learned quickly is that this car really shines as a cruiser. I've said in the past that crossover coupes are the personal luxury coupes of the modern age, and that's true again with the GV80 Coupe. This thing is wonderfully comfortable to eat highway miles in or blast around town as the Ergo Motion driver's seat works on that knot in my back and HMG's wonderful suite of driver-assistance aids keep me in my lane and out of the rear bumper of the car in front of me. The engine, while interesting in its operation, doesn't provide the most inspiring noise, so it's not the end of the world when it shuts up as I drive in quiet, calm luxury through the streets of New York
Luxury, Korea style
Beyond those lovely quilted leather seats, the interior of the GV80 Coupe is a fantastic place to be that also goes toward its cruising pretensions. Sure, there's some carbon-fiber-look trim, but it doesn't exactly scream sportiness. Neither does the wood, metal, glass, and swaths of suede. Do ya know what that does scream? Nice. Pleasant. Chill. Good.
Another nice, pleasant, chill, and good element of the GV80's interior is its 27-inch OLED touchscreen that serves as both a digital gauge cluster and center infotainment display. Inputs can be made with either fingers or an iDrive-style control knob. I'll admit, the system feels a bit clunky to use the first day or so, a step behind BMW and Mercedes-Benz's new systems, but after a bit of learning where everything else is, it becomes second nature. Using wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto fixes that problem quickly, too. Adding to the simplicity is the secondary touchscreen below it that has all of the car's climate controls housed within it, and between the two screens is a row of buttons that can pull up core vehicle controls. It's certainly welcome for the Luddites among us.
Aside from the sloping roofline, not too much else was changed on the inside or outside for the Coupe, which isn't a bad thing as the GV80 is a lovely-looking vehicle from the get-go. The GV80 Coupe carries the same 116.3-inch wheelbase as the regular GV80, but overall length increases by an inch to 195.5 inches, and the rakish roofline drops overall height by 0.2 inches. Rear seat occupants probably aren't going to miss the 0.8 inches of headroom they've given up, and if they are ones to complain, ditch them. You don't need that sort of negativity in your life, anyway. You're going to need to trim the fat regardless, because there's no third row in the Coupe.
Wrap-up
The GV80 Coupe is no exception when it comes to crossover coupes being a bit silly. No truly practical person would buy one over the normal crossover they're based on simply because they're an exercise in style over substance. They're innately compromised products, and on top of that, they almost always cost more.
A base-base GV80 2.5T RWD starts at $59,195 including destination, but that's not really a fair comparison, so let's look at the GV80 3.5T Advanced AWD — that's the trim level where the Coupe starts from. The regular GV80 in that spec starts at $77,445, while a comparable GV80 Coupe is going to be $83,345. That means you, dear buyer, need to fork over an extra $5,900 for the pleasure of having fewer seats and worse visibility out the rear. I, however, would contend that that is a small price to pay for such a pretty car. Argue with a wall.
The GV80 I drove was no base-spec, though, as it had the E-Supercharger, boosting its starting price to $89,145. The vehicle's lone option, $650 worth of Bering Blue Paint, brought the final price to $89,795. It's a small price to pay for something that looks this good — it's nearly a concept car for the road, if you ask me. If you think of the GV80 Coupe as a piece of art rather than a car, then it's a hell of a deal, and it's even fairly in line with alternatives from Germany like the Mercedes-Benz GLE450 Coupe ($82,650), Audi Q8 Premium ($78,295), BMW X6 40i xDrive ($78,750) and Porsche Cayenne Coupe ($97,450). It's worth the premium over the latter four based on looks alone.
Of course, if you look at it compared to the normal GV80, things fall apart, but this is a car meant to speak to your heart, not your head. Just take a second to look at the mess your head's gotten you into throughout your life. Perhaps it's time to let your heart make some decisions.