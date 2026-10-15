U.S. Army Tests Bold New In-Flight Peeing Technology For Helicopter Pilots

We laugh, but in a brutal, extended battle, these things get can very serious. You need to stay hydrated to function effectively at your desk, let alone in combat. If your attention is getting split between holding it in and providing close combat support to a desperately outnumbered ground force, the Army as a whole is just not operating at its best. If you're dehydrated while that's happening, that's even worse. In a nightmare scenario where America is in a ground war with a near peer adversary (say, Russia or China), these battles could be very long affairs. Pilots really need to be at their best.

AIRUS is supposed to be a "universal" system, and to that end, the Army tested it with three battalions from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade: the 1-101 Attack Battalion "No Mercy," 6-101 Assault Helicopter Battalion "Eagle Assault," and 7-101 Heavy Lift Battalion "Eagle Lift." That means, respectively, Apache, Black Hawk, and Chinook helicopters. The pilots selected for the test covered a range of heights and both men and women. I mean, if you're going to test your new pee device, "No Mercy" is exactly the kind of energy you want the pilots to bring.

So, how did the new pee machine do? According to AIRION CEO Colt Seman (I absolutely swear that's his name), "It was comfortable, and it worked." Well, what else do you need, really? The Army hasn't signed a contract yet, but the report seems pretty upbeat. More testing may be needed, so if you're an Army pilot yourself, drink lots of fluids and you could be next. Hopefully, should the need ever come, the enemy will find themselves facing pilots that are well hydrated and well relieved.