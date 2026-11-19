These Are The Cars You Want Robert Pattinson's James Bond To Drive
Robert Pattinson is James Bond. It's an unexpected casting, but likely a good one — Pattinson loves to get weird with a role, and that's exactly what Bond needs after the gritty Craig movies. Every Bond movie needs a Bond car, though, and we haven't yet seen what Pattinson will drive in his first outing in the role. That's why, earlier this week, I asked you all what car Robert Pattinson should drive as Bond. Today, we're looking through your answers.
Some of you picked genuinely good spy cars, like a beat-up Nissan Altima. Others went for more of the Mr. Bean approach with an Aston Martin Cygnet. Still some of you appear to have just stepped out of a 20-year coma, and only know Pattinson from "Twilight" rather than "Primetime," "The Odyssey," "Mickey 17," "The Batman," "Tenet," "The Lighthouse," "Good Time," or any other movie he's been fantastic in since his last appearance as Edward Cullen 14 years ago. Let it rest, y'all.
That was 18 years ago, let it die
Should be a Volvo C30, because it would be a full circle from the first Twilight movie and that would amuse me.
Submitted by: Matt G.
Allow me to introduce you to a little film called... I want to say it was 'Fast And Furious 6'?
We can incorporate driving a classic car into the plot. First he drives that new electric Jag with all the spy features, lasers, mines, machine guns etc. Then it gets hacked and driven off a bridge and Bond almost dies. After recovering, he drives a DB5 that can't be hacked.
Submitted by: fabey
Cygnet
Has to be an Aston Martin. Needs to be unique and stylish, but also manage to blend in when needed.
The only answer is a Cygnet
Submitted by: Flashpoint Zero
Staying undercover
2014 Altima complete with damaged left quarter panel and duck taped rear bumper. No one will ever know he's a spy.
Submitted by: dinovelvet
We live in hell
In this day and age? An Uber. Don't want to attract attention by driving the same car past Flock cameras all the time.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
I'm betting that'll be the villain car
Obvious answer: Jaguar Type 01
Submitted by: Aerogrp
An Aston
James Bond is usually reflective of his era. Sean Connery was peak cold war and peak Mad Men era. Pierce Brosnan was lighter, post cold war who looked and acted like a 90s banker investing in pre-tech crash stocks. Daniel Craig was the Global War on Terror Bond, a bruiser who could have back back from two tours in Afghanistan.
Robert Pattinson is the post GWOT Bond. From looking up pictures of him (I had no idea who he was until they announced it) he's less built up and less brooding than Daniel Craig, probably closer to a Pierce Brosnan Bond. I'd expect more sophistication (a British prep school backstory, not an orphan with a murky past), less hand to hand combat, probably more tech forward than Daniel Craig's Bond.
Bad guys will either be AI, Russia (a Putin analogue) or a combination of the two. It won't be China because Amazon will want to sell tickets in China/stream in China so it'll have to get past Chinese censors.
So expect the new Bond's ride to be something British, sleep, and sophisticated that wouldn't look out of place in a country club parking lot. Not one of Aston Martin's more hard-core variants but a gentleman's express with four seats, an opponent interior, and a plush ride. Probably Aston, maybe Range Rover, possible Rolls Royce.
Submitted by: John
I would be seated immediately
Bond should drive a 5th gen Civic Type R. It was built in Britain, so it's got that covered.
However, he's a spy. He needs to maintain a low profile. Hence, Civic.
But it can still boogie if it needs to.
Submitted by: Stillnotatony
Probably the right answer
It's got to be an Aston Martin. It can't be the Valkyrie or the Valhalla. Those are too hard for the "Bond girl" to get in and out of in a dress. The Valen and the Valiant are both limited editions and would make good movie cars, but they're both a little too boy-racer for Bond. At the end of the day, a DB12 is the Bond car. It's long and lean, it has lots of room for gadgets, it's got class for days, and it's got a screaming V12 for when things get spirited. You can fight bad guys in it, then roll up to the opera.
Edit – Thanks to DetroitDawg for pointing out that the DB12 is a V8. I was thinking of the Vanquish.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Astons, but pricey
Depends on the tone of the movie. If he's looking to drive something outrageous and have a 200mph chase, he'll drive a new Aston Martin Valhalla.
Something sophisticated to take to somewhere in a European city where you can only enter by birthright due to your great-great-great-grandfather saving someone in a war, the Aston Martin Valen.
Submitted by: Xavier96