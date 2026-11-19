Robert Pattinson is James Bond. It's an unexpected casting, but likely a good one — Pattinson loves to get weird with a role, and that's exactly what Bond needs after the gritty Craig movies. Every Bond movie needs a Bond car, though, and we haven't yet seen what Pattinson will drive in his first outing in the role. That's why, earlier this week, I asked you all what car Robert Pattinson should drive as Bond. Today, we're looking through your answers.

Some of you picked genuinely good spy cars, like a beat-up Nissan Altima. Others went for more of the Mr. Bean approach with an Aston Martin Cygnet. Still some of you appear to have just stepped out of a 20-year coma, and only know Pattinson from "Twilight" rather than "Primetime," "The Odyssey," "Mickey 17," "The Batman," "Tenet," "The Lighthouse," "Good Time," or any other movie he's been fantastic in since his last appearance as Edward Cullen 14 years ago. Let it rest, y'all.