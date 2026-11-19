If planning that next day trip is just too burdensome a task, don't worry, like every other aspect of our lives now, there's AI for that. Google announced its latest and greatest AI-driven planning feature that will do the heavy lifting in planning your next trip.

Google's new Ask Maps feature uses its Gemini AI to lay out an entire itinerary for your next trip in Google Maps, whether it's a day-long adventure, to a journey of several days. Obviously the announcement was timed to provide enough runway for people to put it to use for the upcoming holiday season in the U.S. AAA expects 81.5 million people to travel for the Thanksgiving and the capitalism-fueled Black Friday holiday weekend.

To get started, all you have to do is Ask Maps to plan your trip for so many days and suggest what you'd like to do for the trip. Google puts it like this:

Use Ask Maps to plan a day trip for holiday shopping or something more complex — like a three-day road trip with stops for coastal hikes and oceanfront dining. You'll get a day-by-day schedule with insider tips and numbered map pins for each stop, making it easy to visualize the plan. Once you're happy with the itinerary, share it with friends and family, or export it to Google Docs on desktop.

It's that easy. This could be handy for planning a long trip with an electric vehicle and get help with finding charging stations. Or planning that automotive day trip in Detroit. From my quick search, it could use some edits.