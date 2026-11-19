Google Maps Is Trying To Shoehorn AI Into Your Road Trips Now
If planning that next day trip is just too burdensome a task, don't worry, like every other aspect of our lives now, there's AI for that. Google announced its latest and greatest AI-driven planning feature that will do the heavy lifting in planning your next trip.
Google's new Ask Maps feature uses its Gemini AI to lay out an entire itinerary for your next trip in Google Maps, whether it's a day-long adventure, to a journey of several days. Obviously the announcement was timed to provide enough runway for people to put it to use for the upcoming holiday season in the U.S. AAA expects 81.5 million people to travel for the Thanksgiving and the capitalism-fueled Black Friday holiday weekend.
To get started, all you have to do is Ask Maps to plan your trip for so many days and suggest what you'd like to do for the trip. Google puts it like this:
Use Ask Maps to plan a day trip for holiday shopping or something more complex — like a three-day road trip with stops for coastal hikes and oceanfront dining. You'll get a day-by-day schedule with insider tips and numbered map pins for each stop, making it easy to visualize the plan. Once you're happy with the itinerary, share it with friends and family, or export it to Google Docs on desktop.
It's that easy. This could be handy for planning a long trip with an electric vehicle and get help with finding charging stations. Or planning that automotive day trip in Detroit. From my quick search, it could use some edits.
Ask Maps will do it all without you needing to lift a finger
In the U.S. you can modify your itinerary in real-time. If some place ends up closed, or you need to make a detour or additional stop, Ask Maps to add or adjust accordingly. It'll also make appointments for you. Need an upcoming day off to be filled with appointments and errands or just let it order the takeout you wanted instead of using whatever other delivery apps are on your phone. Ask Maps will do it all. The only finger you may have to lift is the one typing in the query to Ask Maps to do the work for you. Although, to be honest, you're more likely to ask it to do the task via voice command.
Perhaps the most curious thought surrounding this, aside from humanity's continued loss of curiosity and self-sufficiency while letting Google do the work, is how long will Google serve these trip recommendations organically? It really is only a matter of time before Google feeds destinations and appointments paid for by the highest bidder like it has with its Search results, or in Google Maps (no Google, I do not want to eat Chick-fil-A, nor do I want to eat it at 8 a.m. in a snowstorm on my way to a doctor's appointment).
Lucky for the world, this feature is expected to expand to Google Maps in over 30 countries across Europe and approximately 200 countries and territories, so everyone can melt their brains by letting Google tell it how to do even more things. There's no way it could go wrong as AI has been so reliable in doing things like basic math and giving out parking tickets.