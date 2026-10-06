These Are The Automotive Destinations Still On Your Bucket List

Last week I wrote perhaps one of my darkest introductions to a piece on this website before asking you, dearest Jalops, what automotive destinations were still on your bucket list. While I set a morose tone for the task, your answers set my and your fellow readers' wanderlust ablaze. The world is truly filled with a trove of car-related places and events to experience, and miles of roads to be tamed by our favorite vehicles to drive.

Despite the issue that some of our fellow commenters missed that answers were supposed to be a destination still on their bucket list, it was encouraging to see how those veterans shared tips and tricks to help future travelers have a more enjoyable experience. I was inspired by reader Joshua who said he traversed the Stelvio Pass with his wife on a Moto Guzzi Stelvio — a Stelvio-ception if you will — until he mentioned they couldn't fully enjoy the ride fully because of the hordes of bicyclists on the roads. The views were still spectacular, though, so maybe not all hope is lost.

On that note, here's a selection of the interesting destinations your fellow Jalops are looking to see before Death finally catches up with them.