These Are The Automotive Destinations Still On Your Bucket List
Last week I wrote perhaps one of my darkest introductions to a piece on this website before asking you, dearest Jalops, what automotive destinations were still on your bucket list. While I set a morose tone for the task, your answers set my and your fellow readers' wanderlust ablaze. The world is truly filled with a trove of car-related places and events to experience, and miles of roads to be tamed by our favorite vehicles to drive.
Despite the issue that some of our fellow commenters missed that answers were supposed to be a destination still on their bucket list, it was encouraging to see how those veterans shared tips and tricks to help future travelers have a more enjoyable experience. I was inspired by reader Joshua who said he traversed the Stelvio Pass with his wife on a Moto Guzzi Stelvio — a Stelvio-ception if you will — until he mentioned they couldn't fully enjoy the ride fully because of the hordes of bicyclists on the roads. The views were still spectacular, though, so maybe not all hope is lost.
On that note, here's a selection of the interesting destinations your fellow Jalops are looking to see before Death finally catches up with them.
Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
Pebble Beach Concourse is on that list, but to do it right, it sure ain't cheap.
Submitted by: FW
If you are ever afforded the opportunity, you should go. I've had the pleasure to do it once, and it's certainly an "experience at least once" car event. You'll lay eyes on cars you might not ever see in your lifetime otherwise. It's amazing as long as you're not one of those people who realizes how much money is walking around or sitting on that little peninsula through the weekend. It could solve world hunger, but hey, cool-as-hell cars, too. Also, I hope for your sake it doesn't rain like it did while I was there.
World of Volvo
I would love to see the World of Volvo, especially with Volvo's 100th anniversary happening next year. I had a Volvo as my first car so I really developed a soft spot for the brand. As such, I definitely want to fly out to Gothenberg, Sweden and immerse myself in Volvo history. Hopefully, the museum has something planned for the company's centennial.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Icelandic adventure bike tour
Last year, i did a moto trip in Scotland, but I really want to go ride motorcycles in Iceland. I watched this video a couple of years ago, and I have been itching to go ever since.
Suggested by: sean burke
An automotive history tour of Detroit
I want to tour Detroit with a local person who knows all there is to know about the historic auto related buildings and sites. Albert Khan designed so many places there. The buildings are being lost to time. It's a travesty Ford decided to move the world HQ out of the "glass house" that opened in 56. If only the walls could talk in such a historic place. Even the non-auto related places there were built with prosperity from manufacturing. I could probably spend 2 days just on Belle Isle Park to really see everything there.
Suggested by: Tex
The Detroit Bus Company has been known to do some cool tours of Detroit, and I seem to remember there was an automotive one, but don't quote me on that. I went on a few in my time on the East side of the state. But it's been years.
It's tragic to see how much of Detroit's automotive history has been decimated over the decades. But bits and pieces of it do tend to pop up in interesting places. Just a few weeks ago I learned that the Gilmore Car Museum has pieces of the Cadillac headquarters on its grounds. The pieces are the stone-carved Cadillac badges from the building.
Ride shotgun with a pro driver
Ride shotgun with a professional driver on any road course in any fast car. I want to experience just how much more talented they are than me.
Suggested by: Ryan
The roads of Le Mans
The roads that make up the Le Mans circuit. History has been made on those roads.
Suggested by: Music Teacher 17
Tail of the Dragon
I've finally driven the PCH last year and now my one dream road left to drive in the US is the Tail of the Dragon. I hope to have my FC RX-7 up there someday.
AND
I'm going to skip past the obvious(Nurburgring) and say The Tail of the Dragon. The only things keeping me from going is the fact that my car isn't done and it's slap in the middle of nowhere in a state I have no desire to visit. You have to drive to drive....to drive.
Suggested by: Emoroffle and Marcus C
Going to the Sun Road
Going-To-The-Sun road in Glacier National Park. We took a road trip through Glacier, but it was too early (mid May) and the Park Service was still clearing snow. 😔. That whole region is awesome.
Suggested by: Bigbeautifullies
Pike's Peak Hill Climb
I am planning to take my son to watch the Pikes Peak hill climb one year. I've wanted to go for a long time, my son is very much into watching any type of racing with me, and we are an avid camping family. I'm waiting for him to grow up a bit as I know that extended times at higher altitudes are not easy on young kids and he is only 5 years old.
Next year I think I will bring him to a rally race for the weekend and see how he likes that. I have a feeling he will love it.
AND
Pike's Peak. Driving all the way up in my NB MX-5 – foot to the floor... Then as a passenger on the way back down so I can enjoy the scenery!
Suggested by: WeirdlyBrownEgg and Radar Lover Gone
A drive along the Pacific Coast Highway
Entire US West Coast on Highway 1 (101 in spots?) Canada to Mexico (Coast Highway).
Going to drive it in the 1971 BWM 2002 in 2027 or 8. (after I get my engine back from machinists jail, 15 months and counting. I jest, best M10 engine builder on the west coast, they can get it done on their time. Still under the 24 month estimate).
AND
I'm retiring next year and my goal is to drive PCH from start to finish. I've been wanting to do that for years.
Suggested by: DieselOx and Tom Gladstone