If you take a moment to think of some classic-era American muscle car brands, names like Chevrolet, Pontiac, and Dodge immediately come to mind, but "Buick" doesn't. Buick occupies a market segment just under luxurious Cadillac within the GM hierarchy of automakers, making athleticism something most wouldn't associate the brand with. Regardless, the marque was responsible for building one of the most torque-happy muscle cars of the classic era, with 510 pound-feet of torque on tap alongside 360 horsepower.

The model responsible is the 1970 Buick GSX Stage 1. At the time, the GSX was locked in direct battle with more well-known adversaries such as the Pontiac GTO and the Dodge Charger, but even when it was new, few knew about it. It was one of the rarest of muscle cars — only about 400 were produced in 1970. To boot, it became even rarer as time went on, with just 24 built in total for the 1972 model year.

However, "Stage 1" was only part of the GSX's performance story. There was also the incredibly fabled "Stage 2" iteration. Only a couple of fully fledged examples were ever produced — making it one of the rarest Buick muscle cars to ever grace the pavement.