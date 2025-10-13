Why Drag Races Were Always A Quarter Mile (And When That Changed)

Dom Toretto may live his life a quarter mile at a time, but you know who doesn't? Drivers in the NHRA's Top Fuel and Funny Car classes. Organized drag racing has been around since at least the late 1940s, but advances came fast and furious. By 2008, the speed these vehicles could reach had become a safety issue. Following the death of Scott Kalitta, the NHRA decided to shorten the distance for its most powerful racers to 1,000 feet to help prevent further injuries.

It marked a major change to the sport, which got its start in 1949 when top speeds were just edging into triple-digit territory. About 60 years later, Tony Schumacher drove his NHRA Top Fuel dragster to a then record-setting 337.58 mph in the quarter mile. Brittany Force bested that mark this year when she became the fastest person in NHRA history, thanks to a run of 341.85 mph that allowed her to edge past the previous record of 341.68 mph.

The origin story for the quarter mile itself goes back to the Southern California gearheads who began doing acceleration runs at a small airport in Goleta. The growing buzz of these events attracted the attention of a local journalist, and as he was gathering facts, he naturally asked how long the races were. Truth be told, no one seems to have measured, but Bob Joehnck, an unofficial spokesperson for the group, basically pulled a quarter mile out of thin air. From then on — until 2008 at least — the quarter mile became the drag racing standard.