Dakar Rally organizers let fans use their imaginations as to why the event was temporarily moved out of Saudi Arabia, using the vague explanation, "In light of recent events." But it's not hard to connect the dots and realize it was due to the U.S. war against Iran.

While the war has cooled in recent months, Saudi Arabia became the direct target of a renewed offensive by Houthi forces in Yemen amid their ongoing conflict. Earlier this month, the Houthis launched a barrage of drones and missiles at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and two other international airports. The attacks killed at least 21 people and injured over 300 more. Also, U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly implied that the United States would resume hostilities against Iran after next week's midterm elections. It simply wasn't safe to run the Dakar Rally anywhere in the region.

The Dakar Rally is no stranger to relocation. As the event name implies, it was originally a cross-country rally from Paris to Dakar in Senegal. It largely remained that way from 1979 until 2008, when four French tourists were killed by a North African wing of al-Qaida and the race was canceled. Fearing that the Dakar could be a target for insurgents in the Maghreb, the rally relocated to South America from 2009 until 2019. The Amaury Sport Organization, Dakar's organizers, moved the event to Saudi Arabia in 2020 after signing a multi-year deal with the country. The return to Africa in 2027 will only be temporary because of how lucrative the Saudi agreement must be.