No single car can deliver everything that every driver will ever want from it, and they all come with at least some compromises. Performance cars often aren't that fuel efficient, huge trucks and SUVs with impressive towing capabilities are not the most nimble for around town, and — as this list will prove — a variety of city and sports cars also need to compromise on trunk space, in order to prioritize other key traits.

That doesn't make them inherently bad cars, they just excel in other areas. The list includes various city-slick models like the Scion iQ and Renault Twizy – if these cars were equipped with cavernous trunks, then the smallest parking spots and tightest city streets would likely be best avoided. Similarly, sports and supercars, like the Fiat X1/9 and Audi R8 featured below, sport mid-engine layouts, which naturally make incorporating decent trunk space quite a tricky ordeal.

For this list, we've singled out seven cars with laughably small trunks. If you know of smaller, feel free to drop them in the comments below, although it's probably important to point out that we've deliberately avoided models with zero trunk space — so, no BAC Mono or Morgan Plus 4 models to be found here. Likewise, not all trunk capacities are listed by automakers, so any models we could not reliably verify — such as the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse's supposed 1.3-cubic-foot trunk — have also been avoided. With that aside, here is our selection of seven notoriously impractical trunks and the cars they belong to, listed in size order, with the largest featured first.