The mates at Australia's creative Garbage Time have done it again. Last year they painted a Toyota Corolla entirely with house paint, more or less color matched to the car's existing paint by a local hardware store chain. This turned out to be a bad idea, as house paint is fundamentally very different from your favorite automotive paints, but then the geniuses behind the channel had a brain blast: Leave the car outside, parked under a tree, for a year. Surely that would make things better, right?

You may be surprised to hear this, but no — covering a house-painted car in dust, dirt, pollen, and bird droppings does not, in fact, improve the quality of the paint. Washing it afterward doesn't help, either, because a touchless wash can't really get anything out of that soft, ductile paint. No, once you've covered your car in hardware-store house paint — without any preparation, primer, or clear coat — you're pretty much screwed.