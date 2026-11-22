Maybe Don't Paint Your Car With House Paint
The mates at Australia's creative Garbage Time have done it again. Last year they painted a Toyota Corolla entirely with house paint, more or less color matched to the car's existing paint by a local hardware store chain. This turned out to be a bad idea, as house paint is fundamentally very different from your favorite automotive paints, but then the geniuses behind the channel had a brain blast: Leave the car outside, parked under a tree, for a year. Surely that would make things better, right?
You may be surprised to hear this, but no — covering a house-painted car in dust, dirt, pollen, and bird droppings does not, in fact, improve the quality of the paint. Washing it afterward doesn't help, either, because a touchless wash can't really get anything out of that soft, ductile paint. No, once you've covered your car in hardware-store house paint — without any preparation, primer, or clear coat — you're pretty much screwed.
Not terrible, but not good
After a year of dealing with outdoor conditions, the Corolla's paint is pretty thoroughly wrecked, which is saying something for a carmaker noted for its terrible colors. A touchless wash did absolutely nothing to fix that, and even a hand wash was only a marginal improvement. The house paint, constantly referred to as "gummy" throughout the video, is just too good at grabbing onto dirt and holding onto it. It's also pretty great at peeling off the car when aggressively cleaned.
From a distance, the house-painted Corolla actually doesn't look terrible — a bit wet, like the paint isn't fully dry, but not uncannily so. It's clearly not a factory paint job, but from 20 feet away you'd be hard-pressed to tell this automotive travesty from a poor rattlecan job that combined proper materials with improper technique. This Corolla got neither the right stuff nor the right methods. But hey, at least it was cheap.