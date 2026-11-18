OK, as much as Hemi fans want not want to hear it, after the Trump admin leaves through election or prison, fuel economy and emissions standards are back on the table. But Dodge still needs to be performance based. Now, looking it up, here is the vastly bloated list of Stellantis brands:

Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram Trucks, Vauxhall

In Europe, there is a TON of overlap in those brands. The "mass produced/non-performance" brands must be pared down. Citroen, Fiat, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall – they need to be combined to 2-3 brands at the most. So, let's keep one French (Peugeot), one Italian (Fiat), and one British (Vauxhall). And before the comments fly, Fiat still sells well in Europe, and they have a mix of EVs and fuel efficient small cars that help with emissions requirements.

In America, good bye Chrysler. It's been a long run, but the ONLY Chrysler minivans I see on a regular basis have FLEET license plates and bar codes on windows. Merge Ram Truck back into Dodge. It's amazing how many people still call these trucks as Dodge Rams. Correct the mistake and save the money trying to keep an unneeded brand alive. With Dodge, keep the Hemi going for one more generation, but start working on hybrid versions right now as that turbo-6 is going to be the standard engine very soon.

And from what I saw, bring some Peugeots over to the US as Dodges. Some are very attractive.