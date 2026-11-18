These Are The First Changes Our Readers Would Make If Stellantis Made Them Its CEO
Talk to anyone who works for an automaker, and they'll tell you journalists make the worst product planners. It's true that no one should hire anyone who's ever done this job to decide which cars get made and which customers' desires to prioritize. Personally, though, I disagree. Commenters are the worst product planners. Except for all of you. Everyone in the Jalopnik comments section is brilliant, attractive, and knows exactly what each OEM needs to do to save their company.
Just for fun, on Monday, we decided to ask all of you what you'd do if Stellantis made you its CEO. Personally, I said I'd quit because no amount of money would be worth the headaches, but not everyone agreed. Plenty of you decided that instead of leaving for happier, more fulfilling pursuits, you'd try to fix things. It's a big job, but somebody's got to do it. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers. What do you think? Will any of it work?
Burn cash
Reliability is the #1 priority. Buy some 90's Lexus/Toyota and Acura/Honda and ask "why is this 30+ year old car with 100/200/300+ thousand miles more reliable and better built then the vehicles we have coming off the assembly line today?" Follow that up with more fuel-efficient vehicles for the next gen. Fuel isn't here forever, don't be caught with your pants down, stop ignoring it. Lean on the Pacifica, put in the effort and make this a real contender against Toyota and Honda. Steal those sales. You are the creator of the mini van, take back the crown.
I settled for three; there are way more things to address but these are where I'd start.
Suggested by: J-wagon
Fire marketing
Fire the marketing team and let them know that their Kid Rock, Big D**k's Halfway Inn mentality is over. The middle finger to the EPA doesn't really bring in the vast majority of buyers with class. Elevate the brand by gutting the garbage from the lineup and position Chrysler as a true step above the rest of the lineup with premium materials and finishes. Let Dodge offer a true valuable small car offering that uses Corolla and Civic as a benchmark. Make Caravan – the minivan that changed everything – the best it can be. Make the Chrysler product a true premium offering in the minivan segment. Find a way to shrink Charger and still remain RWD while giving the buyer a true performance sedan/coupe that doesn't weigh two tons and can handle itself in something other than a straight line. STOP putting so much R&D into d**k measuring with constant dumb horsepower figures and put some effort into delivering a quality long lasting product that doesn't scream "I financed this car for 96 months with a 580 credit score and I'm on the verge of first payment default. And most of all, bring back a halo car, they need a new Viper.
Suggested by: ColoradoOnTheFly
Civilize the engineers
You want high horsepower and performance? Let's do it right with a little civilized engineering. Bring back a proper Lancia Integrale. Let's go rallying again and show the world who still has the unbeaten records in titles.
Let Abarth breathe its magic on other Fiats. And with all of those EV offerings in Europe, bring them here.
Suggested by: Former Autoblog
Start guttin'
OK, as much as Hemi fans want not want to hear it, after the Trump admin leaves through election or prison, fuel economy and emissions standards are back on the table. But Dodge still needs to be performance based. Now, looking it up, here is the vastly bloated list of Stellantis brands:
Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram Trucks, Vauxhall
In Europe, there is a TON of overlap in those brands. The "mass produced/non-performance" brands must be pared down. Citroen, Fiat, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall – they need to be combined to 2-3 brands at the most. So, let's keep one French (Peugeot), one Italian (Fiat), and one British (Vauxhall). And before the comments fly, Fiat still sells well in Europe, and they have a mix of EVs and fuel efficient small cars that help with emissions requirements.
In America, good bye Chrysler. It's been a long run, but the ONLY Chrysler minivans I see on a regular basis have FLEET license plates and bar codes on windows. Merge Ram Truck back into Dodge. It's amazing how many people still call these trucks as Dodge Rams. Correct the mistake and save the money trying to keep an unneeded brand alive. With Dodge, keep the Hemi going for one more generation, but start working on hybrid versions right now as that turbo-6 is going to be the standard engine very soon.
And from what I saw, bring some Peugeots over to the US as Dodges. Some are very attractive.
Suggested by: Xavier96
NVIDIA 2
Go spy on Toyota and figure out how to make a vehicle with decent build quality.
Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
EV Cruiser
electric PT Cruiser! call it a Pronto EV or whatever, but give it 5 seats, a low and flat load floor, upright van-like styling and big windows (not necessarily retro but PTs don't look bad these days anyway). think chevy Bolt, but a bit more voluminous and easy-to-load like a Fit. customization would serve it well, particularly if it's aimed at Slate or Maverick/Fathom. It should not look fast, because we are done with that.
Suggested by: bcfls
Luxury Chrysler
I always had a vision for Chrysler. I think they need to serve as Stellantis's Cadillac:
Bring back the Chrysler 300 using the Charger EV, start it at $50K, less focus on power, more comfort and agility.
Bring back the 300 SRT with a hybrid V8, power power power, start it at $80K.
Bring back the Chrysler 200 as an EV coupe/cabriolet, $35K to start
If you want people to take on EVs, you need to make them accessible as possible. As for styling, I'm thinking Italian Mob Boss, some Kings of New York type shiiiet at least for the 300, the 200 can be a more sleeker design. Also I'm de-Kiafying the Pacifica, and I guess I'll add some mid sized SUV because of course we would need one 🙄.
Suggested by: Agon Targeryan
Build unsellable cars
Build a better Corolla and strip all tech out of the base model. Even offer something with manual locks, mirrors, and windows with a 5 speed manual. No CVT, no direct injection, no turbo, etc. Physical buttons for all controls and engineered to go 150K miles with abuse and neglect.
Also build another Chrysler 300 midsize RWD car that is reasonable in pricing like the original.
Do that with success and you can build fund stuff like in the 90s with Prowler, Viper, and Japanese made Stealth. It is amazing what they did in the 90s by having such a surge in popularity after the dark ages of the 80s. They sold cars like the Neon, could cars, and LH platform like crazy.
Suggested by: Tex
Increase complexity
Fix the charger. Divide it into four properly engineered cars:
Dodge Challenger: engineered from the ground up to be a two door ICE muscle car. Shorten the wheel base, take about 400 to 600 pounds out, lower the belting, do something about that caboose, give it more aggressive (or at least less boring styling).
Dodge Charger: this is your four door ICE car for Challenger drivers to grow into when they start a family. Keep the longer wheel base, keep the big trunk, take out 400 to 600 pounds, lower the beltline.
Dodge GTO: this is your two door electric muscle car. You're the only two door EV on the market. Fix everything that's wrong with tbe current EV Chsrger and make it irresistible.
Dodge Coronet: this is your four door EV muscle car for Dodge GTO drivers to grow into when they start a family.
You're welcome Stellantis.
Suggested by: John
Change everything
first board meeting
"Hey, I was thinking, what if we like, made good cars..."
Suggested by: Shane Blackshear