Every Car Brand That Still Makes Motorcycles
Though it may surprise many, some car manufacturers also make great bikes. Honda is one of the best examples, starting as a motorized bicycle manufacturer in the '50s before branching out into automobiles. It continues to make two-wheelers today. BMW actually has an even longer history in the bike industry than Honda, since its maiden production bike, the R 32, hit the roads way back in 1923, and the Bavarian brand still makes products such as the R 1300 GS and S 1000 RR today.
Then there's Suzuki, which has a penchant for building some of the world's fastest bikes (such as the Hayabusa), plus the Chinese duo Great Wall Motor and Lifan. All of these manufacturers continue to sell cars alongside bikes. We should probably also mention that Audi has owned the celebrated motorcycle brand Ducati since 2012, though it doesn't make bikes under its own banner, so we've excluded it from this list.
Honda is still the world's best-selling bike brand
Yep, it's a pretty busy operation over at Honda headquarters. Beyond plotting a racier Civic Type R for the U.S., among many other automotive projects, Honda also remains the world's biggest bike seller. With estimated annual sales of around 20 million bikes every year, distributed through roughly 30,000 dealerships around the world, it is still very much a focus for Honda.
The brand sells everything from scooters to adventure bikes, cruisers, high-end sports bikes, and touring bikes. Among its current touring bike offerings is the six-cylinder Gold Wing Tour, which features a double-wishbone front suspension and a dual-clutch transmission. It also gets a 5.5-gallon fuel tank and smartphone mirroring, so it's not quite as impractical as you might think. It isn't cheap, though, with prices starting from $30k for the base model. That's slightly more than what you'd pay for a Honda Civic Hybrid.
BMW isn't quite as successful on the global sales charts
The German brand, by comparison, sold 202,563 motorbikes in 2025. Though it may seem puny next to Honda, that's still a very respectable figure, particularly for a brand that places far more of its eggs in the automotive basket. BMW is working on a whole new fleet of next-gen cars, including the production version of the 1000-hp M Concept Neue Klasse.
One of BMW's flagship bikes at present is the 2027 M 1000 RS, which starts at $39,555 with destination. Not only does it look radical, but it goes like a bat out of hell thanks to its 205-hp inline-4 and its mere 432 pounds of curb weight. That combination allows for a 0-124 mph time of just 7.2 seconds, the prospect of which generates more than a few shivers. BMW will limit production to just 1,000 units globally, so if you want your backside perched on that gorgeous Alcantara seat, you should probably act fast. We wouldn't be surprised if it becomes one of those motorcycles with top-tier resale values, too.
Suzuki is also still very much present
While Suzuki's passenger cars may not be the most exciting (and rarely have they ever been), the Japanese brand has developed some maniacal race cars in the past, including the 1000-hp Escudo Pikes Peak. Some of that craze has trickled through to its motorcycle division, which sold over 2.2 million vehicles in 2025.
You can count the stunning GSX-10R as part of its 2027 lineup. This new performance bike adopts a refined version of the 1.0-liter long-stroke inline-4 engine that traces its roots back to the legendary GSX-R1000 K5 superbike. It's being billed as a multipurpose bike, however, said to be as comfortable on a daily commute as it would be blasting through a racetrack. Oh, and it gets a rowdy-lookin' stainless steel exhaust, which you can bet will sing a pretty good song.
Lifan doesn't sell cars in the U.S., but you can have one of its bikes
You may not have heard of Lifan, because compared to some other Chinese brands, it is a relatively small-scale business — and has gone through some pretty rough financial issues over the last few years. It was founded in 1992, and by the mid-2000s, it was building around two million motorcycles per year and selling in 160 countries around the world. That's quite the ascension.
After being saved from bankruptcy by Geely in 2020, Lifan's automobile sector spiraled into a new entity that focuses on AI and vehicle technology, but its sub-brand, Lifan Motorcycle, is still very much active. Its lineup includes the X-Trial, a dirt bike with a single-cylinder four-stroke engine, as well as the V400, which looks like the sort of cruiser Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 would ride.
Great Wall Motor (GWM) sells cars in the U.S., but not bikes
That might be because GWM's two-wheeler division (SOUO) is still in its relative infancy, having only launched its first-ever bike, the S2000, in 2024. But it's powered by a corking 2.0-liter flat-8 engine and supposedly gets the world's first three-tier double-wishbone front suspension. It looks the part too, with stubby front and rear sections, multiple exhausts flowing out of its sides, and thick brake discs. It also has a proper seat carved out behind the primary rider's bench, so whoever is sitting back there would probably be nice and relaxed at the end of a long ride.
GWM won't yet sell you one in the U.S., but the S2000 was cleared for European distribution earlier this year. If and when it does eventually launch here, customers will probably see it as a competitor to the Honda Goldwing because of how focused it is on long-distance cruises. That's down to a combination of its 6.86-gallon fuel tank and variety of infotainment features, including Apple CarPlay connectivity. So, reckon it would be a hit 'round these parts?