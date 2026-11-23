Though it may surprise many, some car manufacturers also make great bikes. Honda is one of the best examples, starting as a motorized bicycle manufacturer in the '50s before branching out into automobiles. It continues to make two-wheelers today. BMW actually has an even longer history in the bike industry than Honda, since its maiden production bike, the R 32, hit the roads way back in 1923, and the Bavarian brand still makes products such as the R 1300 GS and S 1000 RR today.

Then there's Suzuki, which has a penchant for building some of the world's fastest bikes (such as the Hayabusa), plus the Chinese duo Great Wall Motor and Lifan. All of these manufacturers continue to sell cars alongside bikes. We should probably also mention that Audi has owned the celebrated motorcycle brand Ducati since 2012, though it doesn't make bikes under its own banner, so we've excluded it from this list.