The operative word in this story's headline is "undecided." Because whether a police officer needs a warrant to use data obtained via Flock cameras seems to fall across multiple legalistic gray areas that aren't settled law. Funny that our nation's founders didn't anticipate technology that surveils every driver (of course, they didn't anticipate cars, either).

Just for background (if you've been living in some paradise lacking this technology), Flock is a brand of device known as an automated license plate reader, or ALPR. And Flock contracts with law enforcement agencies across the country. Those agencies can opt to share their data with other police departments across a region, state, or the entire United States. In turn, that means police in many jurisdictions can use Flock to track anyone's movements nationally.

In the past we've reported on Flock cameras violating highway safety standards as well as the Fourth Amendment. But the meat of that latter nugget, of cops needing a warrant to obtain Flock camera data — or not needing a warrant — and whether that violates the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, is still up in the air.

In case you're fuzzy on the law, the Fourth Amendment protects all of us against unreasonable searches and seizures. It requires law enforcement to have probable cause (i.e., reason to suspect a crime) in order to pull us over, search our cars, and fine or arrest us. The nub of this debate has been addressed recently by judges in two states, and they've issued contradictory rulings about this very question: Do police need a warrant or don't they?