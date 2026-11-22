Courts Are Undecided As To Whether Police Need Warrants For Flock Camera Data
The operative word in this story's headline is "undecided." Because whether a police officer needs a warrant to use data obtained via Flock cameras seems to fall across multiple legalistic gray areas that aren't settled law. Funny that our nation's founders didn't anticipate technology that surveils every driver (of course, they didn't anticipate cars, either).
Just for background (if you've been living in some paradise lacking this technology), Flock is a brand of device known as an automated license plate reader, or ALPR. And Flock contracts with law enforcement agencies across the country. Those agencies can opt to share their data with other police departments across a region, state, or the entire United States. In turn, that means police in many jurisdictions can use Flock to track anyone's movements nationally.
In the past we've reported on Flock cameras violating highway safety standards as well as the Fourth Amendment. But the meat of that latter nugget, of cops needing a warrant to obtain Flock camera data — or not needing a warrant — and whether that violates the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, is still up in the air.
In case you're fuzzy on the law, the Fourth Amendment protects all of us against unreasonable searches and seizures. It requires law enforcement to have probable cause (i.e., reason to suspect a crime) in order to pull us over, search our cars, and fine or arrest us. The nub of this debate has been addressed recently by judges in two states, and they've issued contradictory rulings about this very question: Do police need a warrant or don't they?
An Oklahoma judge says cops need a warrant to search Flock data
Last month, at a federal district court in northern Oklahoma, Judge Sara Hill ruled that a Tulsa sheriff's deputy violated a defendant's Fourth Amendment rights when he used Flock's database to conduct a nationwide search on a Mazda SUV's previous location. The result: Pulling over 50 sightings from ALPRs across the U.S., he could see everywhere the car had been for the past 30 days.
But according to the ruling, the only reason for the officer's initial suspicion was that the Mazda SUV was from California. The officer followed the Mazda, noted a few driving infractions including following another car on the highway too closely, and pulled over the driver, Melissa Kyle. The traffic stop resulted in a search of Kyle's car, which led to Kyle's arrest on a charge of possession of marijuana. However, the charge was thrown out when Hill ruled that the officer's search of Flock data was unlawful and required a warrant. And so any evidence found subsequently was inadmissible.
And yet a week later, an Ohio county judge ruled in an entirely opposite manner. Judge John Vavra of Belmont County Common Pleas Court ruled that a driver doesn't have a right to privacy that would restrict the use of Flock camera data.
Just to be clear, the federal court ruling is far more likely to lead to constitutional debate than a lower-level county case in Ohio. Court watchers say Hill's ruling is consistent with how the Supreme Court has declared certain mass-surveillance tech unconstitutional. And it's worth unpacking what happened in Oklahoma, because it illustrates how a police officer — with access to data via Flock — jumped to a conclusion that the judge in that case says violates the Fourth Amendment.
The Fourth Amendment strikes back
In 2022, we reported that Flock cameras could be used to track people traveling across state lines for abortion services. Then earlier this year 404 Media reported that cops in Texas did exactly that, tracking a woman via ALPR for seeking a legal abortion in another state.
The point of raising that matter is that the police didn't have a warrant for that ALPR search. The officer in Oklahoma also didn't have a warrant to search the movement of a car with California plates. The officer told Kyle that her long trip to and from California, spending only a little time there, had made him dubious about her — something he only knew about via Flock. Judge Hill found that the officer's logic didn't pass the test of reasonable suspicion and that, crucially, he decided to detain Kyle before he discovered that she had marijuana (recreational pot is illegal in Oklahoma).
Judge Hill ruled that the ALPR "... search was not supported by probable cause, and it was done without a warrant in violation of Kyle's Fourth Amendment rights." Hill found that ALPRs constitute "dragnet-style surveillance," and that "it becomes constitutionally problematic when law enforcement can indiscriminately and passively catalog your whereabouts ... and then use that information for any purpose whenever convenient."
We don't know whether Hill's ruling will carry up to higher courts. But this feels like the Fourth Amendment wreaking its own kind of vengeance. Especially because police have used Flock technology to stalk ex-partners, retaliate against police critics, racially profile minorities, and surveil protestors. Not to mention looking stuff up on Flock using search terms like LMAO. We're just journalists, not judges, but LMAO doesn't seem like probable cause. Nor does pulling the travel records of any car with out-of-state plates.