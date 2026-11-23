You know why fuel tanks shouldn't run low, so you head to your friendly neighborhood gas station. Let's hope you're not in a hurry, though, because sometimes gas pump speeds feel not so speedy at all. There's a reason for that. Several, in fact, and, sadly, none we can control.

The most likely cause is a mechanical issue, and it's "pick your part": the dispenser leak detector tripped, the fuel pump is clogged, the equipment is old, and so on. But before any fuel is dispensed, the flow has already been set to no faster than 10 gallons per minute (gpm). That's due to a federal rule dating back to the 1900s, as the kids would say. Or 1993 in adult years.

The purpose of establishing a fuel-dispensing rate was to improve performance of onboard vapor recovery systems as well as reduce the chances of spillage during refueling. This doesn't apply to every gas station across the U.S., however. Commercial facilities such as truck stops are exempt, because volume (and sales) matter.