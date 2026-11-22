Amazon Prime Members Get Additional Gas Discounts At These Stations Through January
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Your favorite same-day-delivery online superstore wants to give you gas. That's right: Amazon, the one-stop shop for furniture, groceries, health care, and household knickknacks, is now offering its Prime members an additional fuel-saving perk. Already in a fuel-savings friendship with energy company BP, Amazon is now doubling its daily discount to 20 cents off per gallon. But, of course, there's some fine print attached. The big bonus is exclusive to Amazon Prime members with active earnify account, only applies to one fill up every Friday, and lasts through January 2027.
The marketplace that Jeff Bezos built learned its lesson with standalone convenience stores, so instead of building gas stations or buying up existing chains, Amazon is letting BP handle the brick-and-mortar thing. BP's earnify rewards app was introduced in 2024 and now offers discounts at the pump and inside convenience stores.
The standard fuel discount for all earnify members is 5 cents off a gallon, but its partnership with Amazon, which started the same year earnify launched, allows Amazon Prime members to enjoy an everyday deal of 10 cents off per gallon every day and 20 cents on Fuel Up Fridays.
How do I get the Amazon gas discount, and where can I use it?
This isn't the first time Amazon has helped improve motorists' weekend vibes either. The last Fuel Up Fridays promo happened earlier this year and lasted from April 3 to May 29, and before that, the special ran from October 17 until December 26, 2025. Blame (or thank) the economy, but the current savings spree is going to last more than three months. Since October 2, Fuel Up Fridays has been up and running. If you're doing any winter holiday travels by RV, car, or truck, you're in luck because the Amazon-BP discount continues beyond the New Year. Although you can't always avoid dumb winter drivers, at least you know you can save 20 cents during fill-ups until January 29.
You don't have to only stick with BP-branded gas stations for this special promotion, either. It applies to all BP and Amoco locations, as well as participating ampm and Thorntons stores. That means you have more than 7,500 pit stops across the U.S. to choose from.
For the Amazon fuel deal, the sign-up process requires a one-time activation. Prime members can claim the gas discount via the Amazon Fuel page on a web browser or by scrolling through the Partner Offers section under the Prime category in the app. A caveat of the TGIF 20-cents-off bonus is that it can only be used only on one fill-up every Friday, and maxes out at 35 gallons. And given how BP is making a fortune drilling oil, giving back 10 cents on the gallon is the very least they can do.