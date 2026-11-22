This isn't the first time Amazon has helped improve motorists' weekend vibes either. The last Fuel Up Fridays promo happened earlier this year and lasted from April 3 to May 29, and before that, the special ran from October 17 until December 26, 2025. Blame (or thank) the economy, but the current savings spree is going to last more than three months. Since October 2, Fuel Up Fridays has been up and running. If you're doing any winter holiday travels by RV, car, or truck, you're in luck because the Amazon-BP discount continues beyond the New Year. Although you can't always avoid dumb winter drivers, at least you know you can save 20 cents during fill-ups until January 29.

You don't have to only stick with BP-branded gas stations for this special promotion, either. It applies to all BP and Amoco locations, as well as participating ampm and Thorntons stores. That means you have more than 7,500 pit stops across the U.S. to choose from.

For the Amazon fuel deal, the sign-up process requires a one-time activation. Prime members can claim the gas discount via the Amazon Fuel page on a web browser or by scrolling through the Partner Offers section under the Prime category in the app. A caveat of the TGIF 20-cents-off bonus is that it can only be used only on one fill-up every Friday, and maxes out at 35 gallons. And given how BP is making a fortune drilling oil, giving back 10 cents on the gallon is the very least they can do.