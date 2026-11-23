Like it or not, building a performance SUV is almost an obligatory part of being an exotic car manufacturer right now. Pretty much every major supercar brand has one. Even McLaren, which once swore that it would never make an SUV, is officially working on an SUV. They're huge when it comes to helping these brands keep the lights on, and still usually really flippin' fast.

In a straight line from a dead stop, most aren't that far off from their "real" supercar stablemates. Furthermore, in the case of new, four-digit horsepower, all-electric ones, they might even beat some actual supercars to the finish line. We've assembled five of today's best and most notable exotic SUVs from brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche, ranking them by pure horsepower. And guess what? There's a trend that, appropriately perhaps, purists are going to absolutely hate: The fewer cylinders there are, the more power there is.