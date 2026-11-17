While we're yearning for another generation of the legendary Chevrolet Camaro, our best bet is to look back at its golden era — and one of the most pristine restomods we've found on Hemmings. This Ontario orange 1969 Camaro SS, listed by a Clarkston, Michigan dealer for $58,900, shows 10,000 miles on the odometer and a body-up restoration. Its 396 big-block raises a fair question: How did that engine really stack up against its rivals back in '69?

Neither the Hemmings listing nor the dealer's YouTube walkaround gives horsepower or torque figures, but this clearly isn't a stock motor. The 396 wears an Edelbrock Performer aluminum intake, ceramic headers, a mild camshaft, and a Flame Thrower high-energy-ingition distributor, with chrome valve covers and an air cleaner on top. Behind it, a Turbo-Hydramatic 400 automatic sends power to a 10-bolt rear axle with 3.23 gears.

[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-bnQtJsNGQ]

For context, Chevrolet offered three 396s in the 1969 SS, rated at 325, 350, and 375 horsepower, with torque between 410 and 415 pound-feet. The 375-horsepower L78 sat at the top, peaking at 5,600 rpm. So without a dyno sheet, there's no telling where this restomod example lands among them.