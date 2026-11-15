'If They Can Get In Here, It Is What It Is' Detroit Bus Driver Welcomes Two Horses To Board
There's no arguing that the people of the city of Detroit tend to keep things interesting. Earlier this year, a priest punched the fear of God into a fleeing teen driver after a crash. The latest stunt to capture the nation's attention was two young Detroit men taking their horses onto a city bus. The outing was Raven's first time in the big city, according to the Detroit Free Press. Raven is one of 12 horses Jordan Williams uses as part of his Urban City Cowboys program: a Western rodeo school outside of Detroit, as well as an organization that offers equestrian therapy to children with disabilities.
Williams was one of the two men involved in the horse-meets-bus adventure. The other was a close friend who had come along with his horse for a fundraiser earlier in the day. While riding near 7 Mile Road, they had stopped near a Detroit Department of Transportation bus stop. One of the buses had also stopped for them and the driver asked if they wanted on. If you listen to the video circulating the internet compiled from the cameras on the DDOT bus, you can hear the driver say to Williams and his friend, "If they can get in here, it is what it is."
At one point you hear the amused bus driver mention something about the horses being service animals, and Williams responding with a joking "yup." The driver then lowered a ramp that would allow the horses to more easily walk aboard. Sure enough, both Raven and the other horse entered the bus with the men, trotted down the aisle, and exited from the rear side exit as the automated greeting told the horses, "Welcome aboard." The horses never stayed on the bus, though. They really did a quick walk through.
You can lead a horse through a bus, but you can't make 'em ride it
This wasn't the first time one of Williams' horses has boarded a Detroit-area bus. He told WXYZ 7 that he intended for the stunt to make a splash, as he's had horses "on Jefferson, we've been on the Chalmers, we've been on the Connors and now on the 7 Mile." This was Raven's first bus adventure, though. Raven is a 12-year-old horse, and one of Williams' newest. Along with his 11 other horses, he watches 10 horses for individuals on his 10-acre property in Romulus, along with the typical barnyard set up of chickens, goats, pigs, a cow, barn cats, dogs, a parrot, snake, and others.
DDOT issued a statement to WXYZ November 10 that said it is "taking the appropriate steps to address this incident as it is not consistent with DDOT policy and potentially creates an unsafe and uncomfortable ride for our passengers." The rider in the video seemed to be the only person on the bus at the time, and appeared pretty chill about the whole experience while he took some pictures. Also, it could be argued that the horses didn't technically "ride" the bus. It never moved while they were on board.
The city is using the recent attention as a way to train everyone at DDOT to "make sure they're aware of different policies," i.e. service animals. A statement from the city said that they recognized "that the actions in the video were meant to draw awareness to a positive cause. The City of Detroit also stands ready to assist our local entrepreneurs by connecting them with programs and opportunities that safely increase awareness of their organizations, and helps them expand their positive impact on our City."
Williams' act was truly wholesome, and of course people understand horses don't technically belong on a bus, or in a city environment with all those dangerous cars. Take it from last city to truly hold out on keeping horses around — New York City, which finally voted away its famous horse carriages in October.