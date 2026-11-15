'If They Can Get In Here, It Is What It Is' Detroit Bus Driver Welcomes Two Horses To Board

There's no arguing that the people of the city of Detroit tend to keep things interesting. Earlier this year, a priest punched the fear of God into a fleeing teen driver after a crash. The latest stunt to capture the nation's attention was two young Detroit men taking their horses onto a city bus. The outing was Raven's first time in the big city, according to the Detroit Free Press. Raven is one of 12 horses Jordan Williams uses as part of his Urban City Cowboys program: a Western rodeo school outside of Detroit, as well as an organization that offers equestrian therapy to children with disabilities.

Williams was one of the two men involved in the horse-meets-bus adventure. The other was a close friend who had come along with his horse for a fundraiser earlier in the day. While riding near 7 Mile Road, they had stopped near a Detroit Department of Transportation bus stop. One of the buses had also stopped for them and the driver asked if they wanted on. If you listen to the video circulating the internet compiled from the cameras on the DDOT bus, you can hear the driver say to Williams and his friend, "If they can get in here, it is what it is."

At one point you hear the amused bus driver mention something about the horses being service animals, and Williams responding with a joking "yup." The driver then lowered a ramp that would allow the horses to more easily walk aboard. Sure enough, both Raven and the other horse entered the bus with the men, trotted down the aisle, and exited from the rear side exit as the automated greeting told the horses, "Welcome aboard." The horses never stayed on the bus, though. They really did a quick walk through.