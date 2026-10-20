New York City Will Ban Carriage Horses From Central Park
New York City has been a battleground for years. No, not a battle between the deific forces of the Guardian Angels and the loathéd Antifa hordes like your grandmother's chain emails would have you believe, but a battleground over something much more serious: Whether or not horse-drawn carriages should be allowed in Central Park. Now it seems Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the New York City Council are endng the debate, by banning horse carriages from the park later this month.
News sources have been crediting this final push against horse-drawn carriages to the death of a teenager back in June, but in reality the battle has gone on far longer than that. While some opponents of the carriages simply dislike the smell of horses or the proximity to animals, most find their fundamental disagreement with the practice of keeping horses in the heat, the cold, and the general unsuitability of New York City. This isn't exactly a prairie where horses can roam free, and I can't imagine it's a fulfilling life they live. It seems like City Council Speaker Julie Menin agrees with the mayor.
Mamdani wants the horses gone
The horse carriage industry is coming to an end in New York City. Our administration will make sure workers and owners are protected and the horses are safe.— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@mayor.nyc.gov) 2026-10-13T22:36:58.158Z
A spokesperson for Council Speaker Menin confirmed Mayor Mamdani's support in an announcement to Politico, which Mamdani then followed with a social media post in which he said that "The horse carriage industry is coming to an end in New York City." He then followed this up with further comments, saying that the transition plan wasn't yet finalized — negotiations are still ongoing to ensure "that we are protecting the workers in this industry, the owners in this industry." The legislation is set to go to a vote on October 22, where it already has the votes to pass, but the Mayor's office will need to put together a transition plan no later than April 1, 2027. The bill mandates that horses not be sold off for slaughter or other abusive uses, but it leaves Mayor Mamdani's office to settle fine details like job programs for former carriage operators and compensation to operators and owners.
Banning horses and their carriages from Central Park may upset a few tourists, whose mental images of New York City are constructed entirely from Hallmark movies, but it's the right move for the citizens of the city — both two- and four-legged. Perhaps those carriage drivers can get in on those electric alternatives that folks were proposing over a decade ago.