New York City has been a battleground for years. No, not a battle between the deific forces of the Guardian Angels and the loathéd Antifa hordes like your grandmother's chain emails would have you believe, but a battleground over something much more serious: Whether or not horse-drawn carriages should be allowed in Central Park. Now it seems Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the New York City Council are endng the debate, by banning horse carriages from the park later this month.

News sources have been crediting this final push against horse-drawn carriages to the death of a teenager back in June, but in reality the battle has gone on far longer than that. While some opponents of the carriages simply dislike the smell of horses or the proximity to animals, most find their fundamental disagreement with the practice of keeping horses in the heat, the cold, and the general unsuitability of New York City. This isn't exactly a prairie where horses can roam free, and I can't imagine it's a fulfilling life they live. It seems like City Council Speaker Julie Menin agrees with the mayor.